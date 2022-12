CANADA, December 19 - Premier Tim Houston hosted a virtual meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, December 19.

He welcomed Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island and Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The meeting communique can be found at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

Premier King will assume the chair of the council in 2023.

-30-