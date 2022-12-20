From jerseys to bib tights, Jelenew has selected three items for women cyclists for a winter equipment upgrade

From Jerseys to bibs tights, Jelenew has selected three items for women cyclists for a winter equipment upgrade Jelenew's Avant Sleeveless Mesh Base Layer Jelenew's Allure Brushed Long Sleeve Pro Jersey Jelenew's Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights

Cycling kits for every budget. Choosing holiday gifts made easy.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People's enthusiast for gifts for themselves and their loved ones are on the rise as the year is approaching to an end and all the holidays and festive celebrations are on the corner. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology showed that gift recipients prefer to receive holiday gifts that reflect their interests and that both gift givers and recipients feel closer to each other if the gifts reflect the personal qualities of the giver. To help people choose practical and creative gifts for cycling enthusiasts, Jelenew, one of the world's leading women's cycling apparel brands, made a refreshing gift list. From jerseys to bib tights, all items are currently on sale for the shopping season, making shopping with any budget an easy task. Jelenew is dedicated to offering professional athletic functionality and protectiveness combined with cutting-edge French haute couture artistry and technology. These gifts are sure to be treasured and put to good use by anyone who is keen on cycling.

Gifts under $100

The Jelenew's Avant Sleeveless Mesh Base Layer is an excellent choice if you're on a budget and want to give yourself or a loved a practical and essential item for day to day cycling. This Baselayer is a versatile piece that you can wear all year round. Made of selected Italian lightweight moisture-wicking fabric, the technical fabric contains antimicrobial fiber with SILVERPLUS® technology. The customized diamond-shaped high airflow mesh is skin-friendly and soft, creating multiple contact points with the rider's skin, allowing sweat from the ride to be transfered quickly, thus keeping the female cyclists' skin dry and refreshed at all times. As the first layer of apparel that comes into direct contact with the cyclists skin, the base layer also creates a thin layer of insulation to keep cyclists warm during the winter months. The regular length of the base layer can easily tucked in bib shorts or bib tights, and the exclusive tailor-made silhouette makes it stand out amongst traditional base layers, making it a functional and stylish gift.

Gifts under $350

Allure Brushed Long Sleeve Pro Jersey unlocks the holiday ride with an intimate and heart-warming cycliing experience for the women cyclists. The Allure Brushed Long Sleeve Jersey has a smart temperature-regulating system, made from couture tailoring techniques combined with multi-density fabric splicing, has excellent performance and quality. The selection of the finest fabrics from Italy provides top compression, form-fitting fit, and superior comfortable wearing experience. The side panels are made with chlorine-resistant fabric to reduce sweat accumulation during cycling.This jersey can be worn on its own during spring and autumn, or be layered with a vest in winter. The streamlined tailoring at the waist visually creates a waist-slimming effect. An ideal eye-catching long-sleeved jersey for women cyclists.

Gifts within a $400 budget

New, functional attire is always a good motivation to up your cycling game! Try Jelenew's Momentum Brushed Thermal Bib Tights, a remarkably comfortable performance bib with professional chamois that provides up to 7+ hours of long rides. Reviewed and approved by real cyclists, the aerodynamic design of the bib tights are made to exceed expectations. One of the customer reviews writes, after 16 miles of winter traning outdoor, these bib tights passed the test and fits her body perfectly even after an intense session. Very comfortable and warm without any sensation of friction. The high waisted streamlined design gives strong support to the abdominal muscles and visually elongates the legs. If you or your loved one is a cyclist looking for ultimate comfort, then these bib tights made from quick-drying, breathable, anti-microbial fabric will be suitable for you. The added COIL&VISLON® YKK® zipper at the legs creates an adjustable fit and reduces friction and prevents curling during training or a race. One of the best choices for professional training or endurance race.

