Maryland State Police Arrest Pair On Child Pornography Charges In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Troopers arrested two men this morning after an investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography in Worcester County.

The suspects are identified as Charles Thomas Zukas, 60, and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, both of Berlin, Maryland.  Zukas is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Orr is charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography. Both surrendered themselves this morning to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, where they are being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in March 2022, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region initiated an investigation into possession of child pornography. On March 16, 2022, troopers served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspects. A preliminary forensic review of the suspects’ electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The investigation continues …

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

