MDC offers free winter tree ID class Dec. 24 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Deciduous trees drop their leaves in autumn, making them a bit harder to identify with trunks and limbs standing bare in winter. But the bareness makes other species clues stand out, such as patterns on bark, limbs outlining crown shapes against the sky, buds on limb tips, and perhaps clues from nuts and leaves upon the ground. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free winter tree identification class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Trees seem to stand so quietly through the seasons, but much is going on within them from the roots to the limbs. Winter can be a fun time to study trees and their ecological role in the spot they occupy in a forest or woodland. Taking a closer look at the characteristics of trees in winter reveals a wide variety of qualities and species. This class will give participants tips and tricks for identifying trees they encounter in winter and through all the seasons.

This event is open to all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xP.