MDC to host free fishing day for veterans and active duty service members April 18 in Lebanon

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LEBANON, Mo. – Missouri’s trout parks offer tremendous fishing opportunities, and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery is proudly sponsoring a free fishing day for veterans and service members later this month.

Veterans’ Fishing Day will be April 18 with fishing hours from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26142 Hwy 64A in Lebanon.

During the event, fishing is free, and there is no license or daily trout tag fee for veterans or active duty service members. All participants may pick up free trout tags at the park store on the evening of April 17 or anytime on Saturday, April 18, during the event.

A portion of Zone 2 fishing area will be specially stocked and reserved for participants. Volunteers will be hosting a nearby hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction, and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.

Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213893

For more information, contact MDC Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov or call the hatchery at 417-532-4418.

Learn more about Bennett Spring State Park at mostateparks.com/park/bennett-spring-state-park.

For more information about MDC events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.