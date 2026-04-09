Paint a box turtle portrait with the help from an MDC virtual program on April 17

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BRANSON, Mo. – Springtime means turtles are on the move, so what better way to capture these unique critters than with a painted portrait?

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a virtual Box Turtle Portrait Painting Program from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Register by April 14 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215953.

MDC volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint a box turtle portrait on canvas. Participants will need to provide their own painting supplies. Once registered, they will receive a supply list the week before the program and once more after registration closes.

“Using a small canvas and simple techniques, with no painting experience necessary, this virtual program is great for ages 6 and up,” according to Keller.

Although this program is free, registration is still required. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link may be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

To find out more about the April 17 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The education center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.