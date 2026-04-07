MDC seeks public comments on potential changes to nonresident deer hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri deer hunters and others for feedback on potential regulation changes to the Wildlife Code of Missouri for nonresident deer hunting.

One regulation change under consideration for the 2026 deer season would reduce the nonresident antlered buck bag limit from two to one. Nonresident landowners would maintain an antlered buck bag limit of two.

A regulation change under consideration for the 2027 deer season includes requiring nonresident deer hunters to purchase a Nonresident Public Land Deer Hunting Permit for $165 to be able to pursue, take, possess, and transport deer on public land in Missouri.

Beyond the 2027 deer season, MDC is considering establishing a draw for nonresidents to be able to hunt deer on public land or on public and private land.

According to MDC, nonresident participation in Missouri’s deer season has increased considerably in recent years and some resident hunters have expressed concern about how it is impacting their hunts, particularly on public land.

According to MDC, there were approximately 20,000 nonresident deer hunters who hunted in Missouri 20 years ago. That number was about four percent of the state’s nearly 475,000 total deer hunters. By last year, that number had more than doubled to about 42,000 nonresident deer hunters in Missouri, accounting for about nine percent of the state’s nearly 475,000 total deer hunters.

MDC notes that nonresident hunters make valuable contributions to local economies and communities when traveling to Missouri. Many small businesses and Missouri landowners benefit from the contributions of nonresident deer hunters.

MDC also strives to provide quality hunting opportunities for resident hunters and recognizes the important contributions resident hunters and landowners make to sustain Missouri’s deer herd. The proposed changes to nonresident deer hunting are designed to address resident hunters’ concerns.

MDC values public input and previously asked for feedback from deer hunters about nonresident deer hunting in a 2024 survey of deer hunters and a public commenting opportunity conducted as part of the Department’s Deer Management Plan update.

MDC also surveyed a sample of 56,000 resident hunters and 1,800 nonresident hunters in 2025 regarding resident and nonresident hunting and collected public comments. MDC also held 10 open houses around the state in 2025 to seek public input on deer management in Missouri.

MDC welcomes public comments through April 20 on potential regulation changes for nonresident deer hunters. Comment online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/nonresident-deer-hunting-changes.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.