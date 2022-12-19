Submit Release
Hendry County State Housing Initiatives Partnership Named PSC Helping Hand


TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is recognizing the Hendry County State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) as a PSC Helping Hand for their assistance in raising awareness about energy and water conservation, utility impersonation scams, and the Lifeline Assistance telephone discount program.

“We appreciate SHIP’s assistance in sharing our PSC information with their clientele,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “Educational partnerships help the Commission reach more consumers who might benefit from helpful utility contact numbers and knowing how to avoid scammers pretending to be their utility company.”

Each month, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information with consumers to avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills.  

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a PSC Helping Hand,” said Housing and Social Services Manager Sabrina Gadson. “Through our partnerships, like the PSC, we work diligently to assist qualified homebuyers with resources to assist them with their family and household needs.”

Look for all the PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics.

About Hendry County State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP)

The Hendry County SHIP program is designed to provide affordable housing assistance to qualified homebuyers, as well as provide rehabilitation to substandard single-family owner occupied units of very low, low or moderate income. Income verified and certified applicants may be eligible for down payment/closing cost assistance or home rehabilitation.

See: https://www.hendryfla.net/ship_housing_program/section_8_portability.php

For more information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

