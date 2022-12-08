Florida PSC to Hold Hearing on Florida City Gas Rate Request

As part of the ratemaking process, the Commission conducted five virtual and in-person service hearings in September to allow feedback from customers about FCG’s quality of service and rate request.

The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, December 12, 2022

1:00 p.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

December 13 – 16 are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day.

A live broadcast of the hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click Watch Live Broadcast in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

