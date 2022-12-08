Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,864 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC to Hold Hearing on Florida City Gas Rate Request


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, to consider Florida City Gas’ (FCG) petition for a rate change. 

As part of the ratemaking process, the Commission conducted five virtual and in-person service hearings in September to allow feedback from customers about FCG’s quality of service and rate request. 

The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, December 12, 2022

1:00 p.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

December 13 – 16 are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. 

A live broadcast of the hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click Watch Live Broadcast in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing). 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC to Hold Hearing on Florida City Gas Rate Request

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.