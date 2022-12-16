Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Santa Sweets



TALLAHASSEE — Santa Sweets, growers behind the famous Authentic Grape Tomato, certainly know about tomatoes, but they also know how energy efficiency can benefit their business. To recognize their energy savings goals, Plant City’s Santa Sweets is receiving the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts.

After Tampa Electric Company provided a commercial energy analysis of the Santa Sweets facilities, Santa Sweets implemented a plan to optimize its energy and demand consumption. They focused on internal energy conservation measures, installing occupancy sensors and retrofitting the lighting system in conditioned and non-conditioned spaces. “We take pride in providing the best tasting tomatoes available in a safe, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable manner,” said Jesus Bernardino, Manager of Facilities. “Internal energy conservation helps keep costs down for our company and our customers as we’re packing and shipping fresh produce every day.” “Tampa Electric Company’s experts worked with Santa Sweets’ representatives, and encouraged their investment in energy conservation measures, qualifying them for beneficial cost-saving rebates,” said Karen Sparkman, vice president of Customer Experience for Tampa Electric. “Santa Sweets received over $6,500 in rebates for their projects and annual energy savings of 22,522 kWh, which equates to saving nearly $2,300.” With their energy saving upgrades, Santa Sweets also reaped the environmental benefits of their projects: a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 25.69 tons of CO2, 83.40 pounds of NOx, and 133.94 pounds of SOx. Covering the state’s five major geographic areas, each quarter the PSC presents its Triple E Award to a local business that has accomplished superior energy efficiency. Look for past Triple E Award recipients under Hot Topics on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com. The PSC encourages cost-effective conservation and renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels and defer the need for new generating capacity through the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. About Santa Sweets Ag-Mart Produce Inc. is a 150,000 square foot facility with 150 employees operating under the Santa Sweet banner in the Plant City area, where they process and distribute their signature Authentic Grape Tomato and Round Roma Tomato. Santa Sweets is a family-run company and the growers behind the famous Authentic Grape Tomato. The company was founded by Joseph Procacci, owner of Procacci Brothers Sales Corporation, who started his produce wholesale business out of a pushcart on the streets of Camden, New Jersey in the 1940s. For more information, visit the website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.