Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) Announces New Chief Operating Officer to Support Future Growth
Wren York joins ATII as COO and newest executive team hire
I'm energized by talent and teamwork, and there is no shortage of that in the existing team that I’m joining at ATII.”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a global nonprofit tech company that promotes corporate social responsibility through increasing awareness, facilitating intelligence integrations & technology advancement, and encouraging strategic data collaboration to combat human trafficking, announces the appointment of Wren York as Chief Operating Officer. As the new strategic leader of people and processes, Wren will report directly to the Founder & Chief Executive, Aaron Kahler, and be responsible for deepening the institutional mindset that is already engrained in the culture at ATII by virtue of customer growth and employee-centric operating model.
Before joining ATII, Wren worked in the financial services professional with nearly 25 years of proven experience within a variety of financial institutions including commercial, community, investment, and private banking, as well as with a United States government corporation operating as an independent agency created by the Banking Act of 1933.
Wren maintains a special focus on safety & soundness, consumer protection, and technical business analysis. His work includes data analytics and root cause analyses resulting in the identification of suspicious activity, accuracy in risk assessment, and gaps associated with compliance management systems.
"Hiring Wren catapults ATII onto a new level. We truly have a best-in-class team, and with the inception of the COO role, I'm confident we will go into 2023 the strongest we've ever been, with a high-velocity operating model that will empower our people to deliver an unmatched caliber of service. I'm eager to see what we can accomplish together into the new year and beyond," states Aaron Kahler, Founder and Chief Executive at ATII.
"I'm energized by talent and teamwork, and there is no shortage of that in the existing team that I’m joining at ATII. With the depth of its social mission, truly distinct growth strategy, and extreme dedication to innovation and creativity, ATII is poised for an explosive, upward trajectory," said Wren York. "To say I'm bullish and enthusiastic about the future of ATII and what this team can accomplish would be an understatement."
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at www.followmoneyfightslavery.org.
