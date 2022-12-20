Submit Release
Over 54,000 SF Facility Sold In Robstown, Texas

Robstown Hardware property in Robstown, Texas

ROBSTOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently completed the sale of the former Robstown Hardware property, a King Ranch company, located at 606 US Highway 77 in Robstown, Texas. Matthew Cravey, president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., represented Robstown Hardware Co, Inc. (Seller) in the sale to Fifth Quarter Investments LLC (Buyer). The King Ranch sold this property as they completed their new facility south of Robstown at 3476 S Highway 77, Robstown, TX. The Robstown Hardware Company property served as the John Deere farm equipment facility for years. The property contains over 54,000 square feet on 10 acres. Robstown Hardware is now King Ranch Ag & Turf.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
matt@craveyrealestate.com

