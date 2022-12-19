USS Shoup Joins CTF 71/DESRON 15

The forward presence of USS Shoup enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. USS Shoup is a multi-mission ship with air warfare, submarine warfare, and surface warfare capabilities. It is designed to operate independently or with carrier strike groups, surface action groups, and amphibious ready groups.

“We are looking forward to having USS Shoup join our forward-deployed team,” said Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71. “USS Shoup will be instrumental to U.S. 7th Fleet’s ability to strengthen bonds with our Allies and partners, and our continued commitment to regional maritime security and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.

Maintaining the most advanced ships and a forward-deployed naval force (FDNF) capability supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. This allows the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.

"Shoup is excited for the opportunity to join 7th Fleet and the FDNF ships in Yokosuka, Japan” said Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte, USS Shoup commanding officer. “Our Sailors have trained diligently over the past few years in preparation for this transition. We are ready to support our Allies and partners in the region in maintaining maritime security. Additionally, we are appreciative of the hospitality shown to our families who have been living in Japan for the past few months. We are eager to arrive in Yokosuka."

Shoup is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke Class Aegis guided missile destroyer that can deploy with 2 MH-60 variant helicopters. It also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities. The ship is 155 meters in length; displacing approximately 9,200 tons, with a crew size of approximately 270 Sailors. The ship was.commissioned June 22, 2002.

CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.