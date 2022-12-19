Troop F Weekly Report 12-12 to 12-18-22

Incident Type: oas

Date: 12/13/2022

Town: madawaska

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Madawaska and recognized a man, whom he dealt with for another incident, and was aware he had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier watched the man leave the store parking lot driving and conducted a traffic stop. The man was issued a summons for OAS and arranged for a licensed driver to come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/18/2022

Town: van Buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was in Madawaska and observed a man he knew had warrants for his arrest, was on bail, and was known to run from the police. Tr. Desrosier approached the man, and he ran. Tr. Desrosier, assisted by Tr. Roy, the Maine Warden Service, and two US Border Patrol Agents, tracked the man into an abandoned house. The man was hidden in the crawl space and one of the Border Patrol Agents went to get him the man came used a stun gun against the Agent and was trying to put him in what appeared to be a choke hold when the other officers pulled them apart. The man was arrested, taken to the Aroostook County Jail, and faces numerous new State and Federal charges. No one was injured during this incident.

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 12/13/2022

Town: cyr plantation

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Cyr Plantation and observed a vehicle criminal speeding. The vehicle was driving 87 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy stopped the man and the driver stated he did not realize how fast he was going. Tr. Roy reduced the speed to 84 mph and issued the man a traffic summons for the offense.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/13/2022

Town: linneus

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Linneus when he observed a vehicle with an expired Maine inspection certificate. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and after an investigation he found the woman had a warrant for her arrest. The woman was not able to post bail and was brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, until she could see a judge.

Incident Type: Public Relations

Date: 12/12/2022

Town: Maine to Washington DC

Trooper: SGT. FULLER

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller and Sgt. Clark traveled with Wreaths Across America this week from Maine to Washington DC.

Incident Type: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Date: 12/14/2022

Town: Eagle Lake

Trooper: TR. CURTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin and Tr. Levesque responded to an apartment complex in Eagle Lake for a noise complaint around midnight. The complainant reported her neighbor was yelling, banging on his walls, and causing unnecessary noise. Tr. Curtin issued the man a Disorderly Conduct warning.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 12/17/2022

Town: St. Francis

Trooper: Tr. Curtin