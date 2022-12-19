Troop F Weekly Report 12-12 to 12-18-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Madawaska and recognized a man, whom he dealt with for another incident, and was aware he had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier watched the man leave the store parking lot driving and conducted a traffic stop. The man was issued a summons for OAS and arranged for a licensed driver to come get him and his vehicle.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 12/18/2022
Town: van Buren
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was in Madawaska and observed a man he knew had warrants for his arrest, was on bail, and was known to run from the police. Tr. Desrosier approached the man, and he ran. Tr. Desrosier, assisted by Tr. Roy, the Maine Warden Service, and two US Border Patrol Agents, tracked the man into an abandoned house. The man was hidden in the crawl space and one of the Border Patrol Agents went to get him the man came used a stun gun against the Agent and was trying to put him in what appeared to be a choke hold when the other officers pulled them apart. The man was arrested, taken to the Aroostook County Jail, and faces numerous new State and Federal charges. No one was injured during this incident.
Incident Type: criminal speeding
Date: 12/13/2022
Town: cyr plantation
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Cyr Plantation and observed a vehicle criminal speeding. The vehicle was driving 87 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy stopped the man and the driver stated he did not realize how fast he was going. Tr. Roy reduced the speed to 84 mph and issued the man a traffic summons for the offense.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 12/13/2022
Town: linneus
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Linneus when he observed a vehicle with an expired Maine inspection certificate. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and after an investigation he found the woman had a warrant for her arrest. The woman was not able to post bail and was brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, until she could see a judge.
Incident Type: Public Relations
Date: 12/12/2022
Town: Maine to Washington DC
Trooper: SGT. FULLER
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller and Sgt. Clark traveled with Wreaths Across America this week from Maine to Washington DC.
Incident Type: DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Date: 12/14/2022
Town: Eagle Lake
Trooper: TR. CURTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin and Tr. Levesque responded to an apartment complex in Eagle Lake for a noise complaint around midnight. The complainant reported her neighbor was yelling, banging on his walls, and causing unnecessary noise. Tr. Curtin issued the man a Disorderly Conduct warning.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 12/17/2022
Town: St. Francis
Trooper: Tr. Curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin located a wanted man at his residence in Saint Francis. Tr. Curtin arrested the 29-year-old Saint Francis man on the warrant for Failure to Appear, stemming from a Theft charge. The man made bail, and he is due to appear in Fort Kent District Court in February.
