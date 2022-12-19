Dr. Yolaivys Fundora DMD reveals the problems associated with using toothpicks and how to avoid them

Toothpicks can be harmful to teeth, and the lead dentist is committed to spreading awareness about its flaws.

People often pick a few toothpicks after having a good dinner and paying the bill simply because they are offered for free. This is a practice that has been followed for generations and will probably be followed by the coming generation. But using these toothpicks too frequently for a long time can cause teeth to develop gaps at a later age as they start to capture food tidbits. Despite the fact that many dentists make it very clear the harm these remnants of food can bring to the teeth when stuck and, therefore, never advise their patients to use a toothpick to pick the teeth, this problem has still not gained enough prominence. But what do all dentists strongly advise against using toothpicks? Dr. Yolaivys Fundora DMD from Whole Dental Design explains.

Toothpicks Harms Teeth

Using a toothpick is very convenient. It engages only one hand, and the pupil could use the other for any other task. But a toothpick is a hard solid, whether made of wood or plastic. It can damage the gums, especially when used vigorously or when receiving an unexpected jerk somehow. A toothpick can even damage the teeth. When gaps have developed, it is most likely due to gum recession, and gum recession exposes the softer parts of the tooth, generally under the gum. Being thick in the middle, a toothpick may not reach well in between a pair of teeth, and people often harm themselves in an effort to push it in. The only place where people may justifiably use a toothpick is to pick food particles out of a cavity.

Teeth Need attention

The need to use a toothpick indicates a problem with the teeth. The cause could be gum recession. It could be due to crooked or over-gapped teeth. Or it may be due to developing cavities in between the teeth. All these conditions demand an immediate visit to the dentist for an examination. Quick action will prevent further damage and possibly much more substantial treatment costs if delayed. If this is ignored, it can ultimately result in a costly root canal treatment or even losing the tooth.

Possible Solutions

Dr. Fundora recommends, “You should floss your teeth regularly in addition to regular twice-daily brushing. Dental flosses are available in most stores in two forms. They could be in thread form or tape form. They may be plain or medicated and will come spooled in various ways.

How To Floss

Just as knowing to use a gun is as important as having one, using the correct technique of flossing is also essential. Here are a few important tips:

- Take at least 18 inches of the floss from the spool and wrap one end around one of the middle fingers. Wrap the other end of the floss around the other middle finger so that the thread between the fingers is about two inches in length.

- Place the hands in such a way that the floss lies over the gap between two adjacent teeth. Move the hands simultaneously to push the floss into the gap.

- Push the floss gently against one of the adjacent teeth so that it takes C-shape around the tooth. Move the floss up and down gently, keeping a light pressure against the tooth.

- Now push the floss against the other tooth adjacent to the gap and clean it similarly.

- Hold another clean area on the same floss between the fingers and use it to floss another gap.

- Continue this process until flosses have developed in all the gaps in each of the jaws.

- Throw the used floss in the waste.

Visit A Dentist

Regular brushing and flossing should keep dental problems to a minimum. But often, people take blind actions. They cannot always see the tooth surfaces you are cleaning, and some deposits may build up in places. In the words of Dr. Fundora, “Your dental hygiene must be supplemented with regular visits to your dentist (Every 4 – 6 Months), who will be able to examine any areas not visible to you. Also, she or he has been thoroughly trained and certified to detect any adverse trends and take corrective action. Remember, a stitch in time saves nine!”

About Dr. Fundora

Dr. Fundora is the lead dentist. She is an experienced professional. She holds two doctorate degrees in the field of dentistry. Dr. Fundora received her Doctor of Advanced Dental Medicine at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. She is a member of many acclaimed professional organizations, such as the American Dental Association and Florida Dental Association. She also enjoys cosmetic dentistry and is certified in Invisalign. Dr. Fundora is fluent in Spanish and English. She is passionate about great communication and building trust with her patients.

