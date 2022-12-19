Submit to 15th NYC Independent Film Festival with a Holiday Discount
Happy 2022 holiday season! We are feeling joyful and wanted to give the world another reason to cheer
We are also looking for all genres of narratives from comedy to drama and from thrillers to love stories be it a full-length feature, a short or a super short - we are interested in viewing it.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are feeling joyful and wanted to give the world another reason to cheer: a holiday discount to submit to the 15th New York City Independent Film Festival 2023. Submit by December 25 with a discount code NYCHoliday to get 10 percent off---and for an opportunity to have films work screened in New York City, along with a potential distribution deal.
The 15th annual NYC Independent Film Festival is currently accepting submissions for the upcoming 2023 film festival. This year's festival will run from June 11 to June 18, 2023. The event will be held in-person at the Producers Club, which is located in the historic theatre district in Times Square. The festival aims to celebrate the Independent Filmmaker, documentaries, short and feature-length films and animation.
We are looking for submissions for in the following submission categories: Covid - 19 Diaries, Documentary Features, Mid-Length Films, Short Films, Super Short Films (under 10 minutes), Narrative Feature Films, Animation, and Experimental Art films. More good news—we are adding music videos back into the festival.
We are looking for documentaries where the filmmaker had a passion, which he/she put into the film. No matter the subject, if the work has merit and the filming is well done, be it a full-length feature, a short or a super short - we are interested in viewing it.
As part of a collaboration, this year’s Short and Super Short Film award winners will be given a trophy and a certificate along with the potential for a ShortsTV Distribution deal offers (non Exclusive)* and all selected short films will be offered a ShortsTv US Broadcast offers (non Exclusive)*.
(NOTE: Must be narrative live action short or animated short to qualify)
Submission can be made via this link. For more info please visit https://filmfreeway.com/NYCIndieFF. The festival jury consists of international film professionals who carefully screen all entries. All films selected for the festival will also automatically compete for the special category awards, with winners announced at the festival’s closing Awards Gala that will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
The NYC Independent Film Festival will last for seven days, screening the latest film productions from the best independent filmmakers in the world. In film screenings, meetups and workshops, international filmmakers bring their work to the attention of a wide New York and international audience. Highlights include the Opening Party on Sunday, June 4 at the Producer's Club, the launch of the film festival on Monday June 5th and the Award Night on Sunday June 11th at The Theater Center in Manhattan.
