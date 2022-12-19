Food Robotics Market Size to Record Substantial Reach USD 3.83 billion with 13.40% CAGR till 2029
Food Robotics Market by Size, Business Strategies, Deployment Model, Trends, Applications and Forecast by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food robotics market which was growing at a value of 1.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Analysis and Size
Consumption of processed foods has grown in recent decades all over the world. The growing global population is a major contributor to this increase. As a result, consumers in urban areas have access to a much broader range of food options and better food availability than those in rural areas. This urbanization trend contributes significantly to higher living standards and rising incomes, which in turn has a greater impact on the affordability of processed food products.
Food robotics refers to machines that execute a number of complicated operations in the food and beverage sectors, such as picking, packing, and palletizing. Fictional robots have become a reality because to technical breakthroughs in a range of industries. Increased demand for increased productivity fuels the deployment of robots to automate tasks, resulting in robots becoming an integral part of a variety of industries.
Food Robotics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising adoption of digitization in food industry
Digitalization optimizes business processes by utilising new digital technologies such as big data analytics, IT/OT convergence, digital twin, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and automation technologies. IoT and AI are assisting businesses in achieving high levels of food safety, improving traceability, reducing waste, and lowering costs and risks at various stages of food processing and packaging. Digitalization has emerged as a critical enabler for automation in recent years, with AI boosting operational productivity by increasing workforce productivity. Various regulations govern the use of digitalization in the food and beverage industry.
Growing demand in various applications
Due to their inherent advantages, such as quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation, these systems are widely used in various applications, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood, and poultry, dairy, and grains. The product is becoming more widely used in end-use industries, particularly in Asia Pacific, where rising domestic manufacturing and consumer income levels are driving innovation in this sector.
Opportunity
To improve global food security, one must increase pollution control measures and reduce food losses. Standard and advanced robotics can easily achieve these solutions. Over the forecast period, this is expected to create opportunities for equipment manufacturers.
Restraints
The global food robotics market faces significant market challenges due to a lack of skilled labour. Lockdowns enacted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak have caused major market constraint by shutting down businesses throughout economies. Incorporating IoT Technology in the food processing space, such as BAADER revamping its Food Robotics into modern digital solutions to create an automated food chain, is expected to positively drive the market in the coming years.
This food robotics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the food robotics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Development
Gea will introduce its new Xtru Twin 140 extruder in October 2021, rounding out its line of high-capacity output equipment. The most modern Xtru Twin 140 could produce over 3 tonnes of pellets and 10 tonnes of pet food kibbles each hour.
SPX FLOW launched the New APV Pilot 4T Homogenizer equipment in June 2021, allowing customers to test a wide range of recipes in a single compact unit. This product would benefit food and beverage manufacturers. APV aided in the homogenization of an immiscible liquid into an emulsion
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Marel (Iceland)
GEA Group (Germany)
Bühler (Switzerland)
JBT (US)
The Middleby Corporation (US)
Heat and Control, Inc. (US)
Alfa Laval (Sweden)
TNA Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Bucher Industries (Switzerland)
Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L (Spain)
Clextral (France)
SPX FLOW (US)
Bigtem Makine (Turkey)
FENCO Food Machinery (Italy)
Krones Group (Germany)
Finis Food Robotics B.V. (Netherlands)
Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US)
Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Heat and Control, Inc. (US)
BAADER (Germany)
Dover Corporation (US)
An influential Food Robotics market document makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. This market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. The market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Global Food Robotics business report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business.
Segmentation:- Food Robotics Market
The food robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, payload and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Articulates
Cartesian
Scara
Parallel
Cylindrical
Collaborative
Others
Application
Palletizing
Packaging
Repackaging
Pick and Place
Processing
Payload
Low
Medium
Heavy
End user
Beverages
Meat
Poultry
Seafood
Dairy
Bakery
Fruits and Vegetables
Confectionery
Others
Food Robotics Market, By Region:
The food robotics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, payload and end-use as referenced above.
The countries covered in the food robotics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The Asia Pacific market is experiencing rapid growth as a result of its expanding economy, expanding industrial base of food processing units driven by rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for convenience food, which is driven by consumers’ increasing disposable income and purchasing power. The region is expected to see a significant increase in demand for advanced food processing machinery that helps reduce processing time and improve manufacturing efficiency. The anticipated increase in the number of food processing units in this region is expected to boost the supply and consumption of food and beverage robotics. This is expected to have a positive impact on the region’s food robotics market.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Reasons to Consider This Report:
Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Food Robotics market.
The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.
The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Food Robotics Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Queries Resolved In This Report:
Which will be the specialties at which Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set a nearness?
Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?
Which will be the application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
What will be the dangers that will attack growth?
The length of the global market opportunity?
How does Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?
Table of Contents: Global Food Robotics Market
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insight
Market Overview
Covid-19 Impact on Food Robotics in Healthcare Industry
Global Food Robotics Market, by Product Type
Global Food Robotics Market, by Modality
Global Food Robotics Market, by Type
Global Food Robotics Market, by Mode
Global Food Robotics Market, by End User
Global Food Robotics Market, by Geography
Global Food Robotics Market, Company Landscape
Swot Analysis
Company Profiles
Questionnaire
Related Reports
