Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Extends Acoustic Capabilities with Siemens Digital Industries Software
• Direct Field Acoustic Noise testing as a service performed with Siemens’ Simcenter Engineering Services team
• Complete test campaigns executed in one location
• Increase accuracy by utilizing both simulation and test
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) and Siemens Digital Industries Software have collaborated to offer Direct Field Acoustic Noise Testing (DFAN) as a service to the aerospace, military, and space industries. This cooperation leverages DTB’s vibration and acoustic expertise with Siemens’ Simcenter™ SCADAS™ hardware and Simcenter™ Testlab™ products and engineering services from Siemens’ Simcenter Engineering Services team. Together DTB and Siemens are now delivering acoustics, vibration, shock, and DFAN in one location to better serve the aerospace and defense industry.
Direct Field Acoustic Noise Testing, also known as DFAN, is today an accepted industry method to replicate the vibro-acoustic conditions a spacecraft and individual components will experience at launch. Simulation of the environment is achieved with an optimized speaker system and the industry recognized Simcenter Testlab Multiple-Input Multiple-Output Random Control for DFAN solution. DFAN provides aerospace, military, and space companies and suppliers with an alternative to the traditional reverberant field acoustic testing. This technology does not require a dedicated facility and test can be conducted at the customer’s site if necessary. This reduces the handling risk during transportation, as well as the potential risk of program cost and schedule overruns.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
DTB has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service and has provided testing and engineering services, technical publications, logistics, and military mission systems support to the military and government, aerospace, aviation, and commercial enterprises since 1950. The Company’s headquarters in Bohemia, NY serves as a 300,000 sq. ft. testing and engineering facility providing the capability to perform a multitude of testing under one roof. Today, DTB is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
About Simcenter
Simcenter, a key part of Siemens Digital Industries Software, is a flexible, open, and scalable portfolio of the best predictive simulation and test applications that support customers at every step in their digital journey, to drive innovation into their products, and shorten time to market. The portfolio covers the full breath of methodologies for engineering covering system simulation, mechanical simulation, CFD simulation, electromagnetics and electronics cooling, and physical testing. Siemens’ Simcenter Engineering Services combines engineering skills, development experience, and application know how to help aerospace and defense manufacturers and suppliers achieve complex product engineering goals and solve the most critical product development problems.
Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.
Theresa Taro
