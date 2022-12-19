Anti-Drone Market to See Promising CAGR Growth of 28.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Emerging Trends
Anti-Drone market report brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market's growth prospects and restrictions. This market research report has numerous benefits which can be projected to wide-ranging aspects of industry. In addition, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the main accomplishing factors in this market analysis report. All the industry insights of this global market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. With the market report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. According to Anti-Drone market analysis report, the market is expected to grow across various geographic regions.
Anti-drones are the useful in countering unwarranted interruption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Anti-drones identify, track and detect UAVs and therefore prevent illegal activities. The military and defense sectors mainly use these.
Anti-drone market size is valued at USD 5.11 million by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on anti-drone provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Global Anti-Drone Market Scope and Market Size
Anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of technology, platform type, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of technology, the anti-drone market is segmented into electronic systems, laser systems and kinetic systems.
Based on platform type, the anti-drone market is segmented into ground-based, handheld, and UAV-based. Ground-based has further been segmented into fixed and mobile.
Based on application, the anti-drone market is segmented into detection and detection and disruption.
The end user segment of the anti-drone market is segmented into military and defense, commercial and homeland security. Commercial has further been segmented into household, public venues and critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructure has further been sub-segmented into energy and utilities, stadiums and arenas, airports, data centers and corporations’ others.
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2022- 2028 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
By Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption),
Technology (Laser System, Kinetic System, Electronic System),
Vertical (Military & Defense, Commercial),
Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Anti-Drone Market Country Level Analysis
Anti-drone market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, platform type, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the anti-drone market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America leads the anti-drone market due to the increase in the incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and rise in the number of terrorist attacks. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in the government expenditure on the expansion of the aerospace and defense infrastructure, particularly in the emerging economies.
Competitive Landscape and Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis
Anti-drone market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to anti-drone market.
The major players covered in the anti-drone market report are SRC, Inc., Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, IAI, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Liteye, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., Accipiter Radar, Boeing, Moog Inc., HENSOLDT, Dedrone, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman, MBDA, ASELSAN AS, DETECT, INC., SKYLOCK, and Above BV, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?
The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2029.
Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Anti-Drone industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Anti-Drone Market supply and demand.
The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Anti-Drone Market most.
The data analysis present in the Anti-Drone report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.
The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Anti-Drone business.
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Anti-Drone Market
8 Anti-Drone Market, By Service
9 Anti-Drone Market, By Deployment Type
10 Anti-Drone Market, By Organization Size
11 Anti-Drone Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
