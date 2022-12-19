Physical Therapy Market Would Rocket up to USD 37.24 Billion With By Application, Type, Share and Forecast to 2029
Global Physical Therapy Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, “Global Physical Therapy Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the physical therapy market which was USD 23.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Recent Development of Global Physical Therapy Market
In April 2020, ATI Physical Therapy, a privately held, nationally recognised healthcare organisation based in the United States that specialises in outpatient rehabilitation and related healthcare services, has introduced a virtual or online physical therapy service.
Global Physical Therapy Market Overview:
Physical therapy is a term that refers to a variety of procedures used to relieve pain and restore mobility to injured human body parts like limbs and joints. It gives those with serious musculoskeletal and neuromuscular issues, whether acquired or inherited, a new lease on life. It’s also administered to patients after procedures like joint replacement and muscle restoration, in which a bodily portion is immobilised for an extended length of time. Since medical improvements have boosted the survival rate of premature infants and trauma and stroke victims, the demand for evaluation and treatment of their biophysical disorders has grown. This is propelling the global physical therapy services market to new heights.
Physical therapy is a type of treatment that employs practises such as exercise, massage, and others to alleviate any sickness or wound. Geriatric physical treatments, cardiac and pulmonary physiotherapy, neurological physiotherapy, and other sorts of fleshly therapies are some of the most common.
Some of the major players operating in the physical therapy market are:
AmeriCare Physical Therapy (U.S)
Rehab Alternatives PLLC (U.S)
PIVOT Physical Therapy (U.S)
ProHealth Limited (Hong Kong)
BTL (India)
DJO LLC (U.S)
Performance Health (U.S)
Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S)
Geisinger Health (U.S)
Select Medical Corporation (U.S)
Knight Health Holdings, LLC (U.S)
Concentra, Inc. (U.S)
EMS Physio Ltd. (U.K)
US Physical Therapy, Inc. (U.S)
Global Physical Therapy Market Scope
The physical therapy market is segmented on the basis of age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Age group
Pediatrics
Adults
Elderly
Application
Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Geriatric Physical Therapy
Neurological Physical Therapy
Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
Others
End-user
Hospitals
Private practices
Outpatient clinics
Sports and fitness facility centers
Others
Treatment Procedure
Equipment
Therapies
Products
Physical Therapy Market Dynamics
Drivers
Advancements in healthcare secto The market is predicted to rise due to an increase in the number of incidents occurring around the world. Other factors such as advancements in healthcare facilities, availability of physical therapy at healthcare facilities such as hospitals, private practises, and others, rising population ageing, and increasing number of people suffering from neurological disease are expected to boost the physical therapy market from 2022 to 2029.
Key Pointers Covered in the Physical Therapy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What are the key opportunities of the physical therapy market?
What is the application segment?
Who are the major players operating in the physical therapy market?
Which region of the physical therapy market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
