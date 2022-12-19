Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market is Grow at a CAGR of 23.9% with Technologies, Emerging Trends and Business
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the internet of medical things market which was USD 48.69 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 270.40 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:
Internet of medical things (IoMT), medical organisations are transforming healthcare in novel ways to the usage of medical equipment and gadgets. By offering round-the-clock medical help and services, connected devices like glucose monitors, ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors are placed close to a patient's body and assure improved customer satisfaction.
The role of medical technology in healthcare is rapidly changing because to the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), a network of connected medical equipment, software programmes, and health systems and services. Health care organizations are using the internet of medical things to increase patient care from remote places and streamline clinical workflow management.
Recent Development
In April 2021, the new Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope and the Welch Allyn MacroView Plus Otoscope were introducedby Hillrom, Inc.
In June 2021, when atrial fibrillation, often known as irregular heartbeats, is detected better by the Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), Medtronic announced a clinical trial for the STROKE AF.
Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Scope
The internet of medical things market is segmented on the basis of component, platform, mode of service delivery, connectivity devices, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Platform
Device Management
Application Management
Cloud Management
Mode of Service Delivery
On-Premise
Cloud
Connectivity Devices
Wired
Wireless
Application
On-Body Devices
Healthcare Providers
Home-Use Medical Devices
Community
Others
End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Institutes
Academics
Homecare
Others
Some of the major players operating in the internet of medical things market are:
Siemens (Germany)
General Electric (U.S.)
Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (U.S.)
Neurometrix, Inc. (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
VitaConnect (U.S.)
EKso Bionics (U.S.)
BL Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Lenovo (China)
AliveCor, Inc. (U.S.)
