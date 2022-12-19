Canned Meat Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Figures with Sweeping Sales Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Global Canned Meat Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canned meat products are made by hermetically sealing (preventing air from escaping or entering) the product in a container (usually tin-coated steel cans) and thermally processing it to kill spoilage microorganisms. Canned meat is a high-quality, protein-rich food that remains stable at room temperature and is extremely convenient. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of meat-based products. Whole muscles, meat stews, luncheon meat, sausages, sauces with meat pieces, and paste products are instances of canned meat products.
The majority of canned meats are 'commercially' sterilized, which means they have been processed to kill most microorganisms and their spores. They are of good quality and have proper labelling. However, the high investment costs of canned meat and its products are expected to restrain the market growth of canned meat during the forecasted period.
The increase in the demand for organic meat products and rising health awareness among people, coupled with urbanization, are expected to create immense opportunities for manufacturers of canned meat. On the other hand, the lack of uniform food safety standards may challenge the market's growth.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global canned meat market will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Rising popularity of canned meat products due to their easy storage, less cost, and increased shelf life along with increasing consumer spending on convenient and processed food products is providing a major impetus to the market growth.
Canned meat is making a comeback as a trendy, convenient, and affordable source of protein. Its popularity is being driven by a number of factors including the growing interest in healthy eating, increasing number of people who are interested in cooking from scratch, and rising cost of fresh meat.
Canned meat is a great option for those who want to cook from scratch but don't have a lot of time or cooking experience. It's also a good choice for people who are on a budget. Canned meats are typically less expensive than fresh meat, and they last for a long time in the pantry.
There are a variety of canned meats to choose from, including tuna, salmon, chicken, beef, and pork. Most canned meats are low in fat and calories, and they're an excellent source of protein.
Canned chicken is becoming a popular trend for those looking for an easy and affordable way to cook a healthy meal. It can be found in most grocery stores, and the price is often comparable to that of other packaged meats.
Canned beef is the latest trend in the food industry. It is a convenient way to have a meal without having to prepare it yourself. Canned beef can be used in a variety of dishes, including stews, tacos, and burgers. It is also a healthy option, as it is high in protein and low in fat.
“Leading brands of canned meat are integrating advanced technologies for manufacturing a variety of canned products and increasing their overall productivity,” says a Data Bridge Market Research.
List of Key Players Covered in the Report
Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)
Bolton Group (Italy)
Bumble Bee Foods, LLC. (U.S.)
Crown Prince, Inc. (U.S.)
Danish Crown Foods (Denmark)
Ayam Sarl (Singapore)
JBS (U.S.)
Wild Planet Foods (U.S.)
American Tuna Inc. (U.S.)
Survivalcavefood (U.S.)
Canned Meat Market By Category
By Meat Type:
Beef
Seafood
Poultry
Pork
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Specialty Store
Online
Others
Table of Content
Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
Key Questions Answered in This Report
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global canned meat market?
What will be the global canned meat market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2029)?
What was the global canned meat market size in 2022?
What are the major global canned meat market drivers?
What are the major global canned meat market trends?
What is the global canned meat market breakup by oil type?
What is the global Canned meat market breakup by application?
What are the major regional markets in the global Canned meat industry?
Who are the leading global Canned meat industry players?
