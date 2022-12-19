Organic Personal Care Products Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Development and Demand Analysis to 2029
Global Organic Personal Care Products Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing investments in research and development of skin-specific products is supposed to augment the market expansion of personal care ingredients over the projected period.
Organic Personal Care Products are synthetic chemicals that are utilized in different cosmetics and beauty products. People now have access to a variety of international personal care ingredients owing to rising globalization and escalating digitalization. People all over the globe are aware of various regional Organic Personal Care Products due to a combination of globalization and technology. This bodes well for the future prospects of the Organic Personal Care Products Market.
Growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic products is supporting organic personal care products market growth. Organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals. Growing working class women in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil have been a key factor for rising consumption of personal care products. Moreover, due to its positive impact, the demand for organic personal care products is bolstering in these countries.
Get more information on this report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-organic-personal-care-products-market
Organic personal care products are mostly derived from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants, emulsifiers, and humectants. Natural ingredients induce several benefits to the personal care products, such as anti-oxidation properties and skin immunity.
Based on product type, the organic personal care products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, and color cosmetics. Skin care organic products held the largest revenue share among all product types; attributed to rising skin concern and anti-ageing. Growing popularity of manicures and pedicures, with an emphasis on bright colors, that make nails stand out with decorative coatings and crystals are expected to fuel the demand for color cosmetic organic products category over the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the organic personal care products market is categorized into retail pharmacy stores, convenience store, and departmental store, direct selling, health & beauty store, online and supermarkets/hypermarkets. E-commerce and online marketplace are giving consumers access to a wide range of products from across the globe. Moreover, rising smartphone penetration and expanding e-commerce sector in Asia-Pacific region offers a highly viable entry route for the U.S. companies that are seeking to enter Asian markets.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth in the global organic personal care products market. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region, which accounted for more than 75% of the total regional share in 2017. Increasing concern and popularity of hair and skin protection products in China and India is driving the Asia-Pacific organic personal care products market. The Japanese market in particular is witnessing considerable growth, owing to ageing population which tends to wear more cosmetics.
On the other hand, North America and Europe are considered to be mature markets and therefore, would exhibit a slow growth in comparison to other regions during the forecast period. Moreover, the market for organic personal care products in Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America is also projected to record positive growth in the coming years.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-organic-personal-care-products-market
(The sample of this report is readily available on request)
This report sample includes:
A brief introduction to the research report.
Graphical introduction of the regional analysis.
Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.
Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.
Example pages from the report.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Aveda Corporation
Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.
Burt’s Bees Products Company
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Colorganics, Inc.
Estee Lauder, Inc.
Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc.
Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.
Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Kiehl’s
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
L’Occitane
L’Oreal Group
Natural Solter S.L.
Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA
Revlon, Inc.
Shiseido Co., Ltd.
Weleda AG
Growth Drivers
The major drivers pushing the growth of organic personal care products market include, growing demand for green or natural cosmetics products that contain medicinal, natural or nutritional ingredients such as vitamins, aloe, and traditional medicines. Moreover, due to rising skin concerns and the positive impact of organic personal care products; consumers are increasingly adopting organic cosmetics. Also, increasing accessibility of products via e-commerce is bolstering market growth.
The increasing disposable income and upgrading living standard of people are supporting the growth of the organic personal care products market. Moreover, stringent government regulations, mainly Kyoto Protocol has been enforcing personal care product manufacturers to use natural ingredients in their products and has led to the replacement of existing chemical based personal care products in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Russia, Germany with organic personal care products.
Additionally, Latin America and Middle East & Africa witnessed positive growth in organic personal care products market over the past few years, owing to the expanding distribution channels, that has made these products easily accessible to countries, primarily Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa.
The Latest TOC of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-organic-personal-care-products-market
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Vegan ice cream market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Algae Protein industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-organic-personal-care-products-market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the study period of this market?
What is the growth rate of Organic Personal Care Products Market?
Which region has highest growth rate in Organic Personal Care Products Market?
Which region has largest share in Organic Personal Care Products Market?
Who are the key players in Organic Personal Care Products Market?
Related Reports
Global Medicinal Mushroom Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medicinal-mushroom-market
Global Functional Beverages Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-beverages-market
Global Dairy Enzymes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dairy-enzymes-market
Global Food Texture Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-texture-market
Global Cultured Meat Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cultured-meat-market
Global Oxo Alcohols Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oxo-alcohols-market
Global Dietary Supplements Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dietary-supplements-market
Global Cold Chain Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cold-chain-market
Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paper-paperboard-packaging-market
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here