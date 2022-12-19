Europe Aesthetic Devices Market to Grow at an Excellent CAGR of 10.5% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Europe aesthetic devices market will grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Europe Aesthetic Devices Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed in the report. The market insights gained through this Europe Aesthetic Devices market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently.
With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Europe Aesthetic Devices market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about Europe Aesthetic Devices industry.
Europe aesthetic devices market is supportive and aims to treat impairment associated with individual aesthetic appearances. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Europe aesthetic devices market will grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Market Outline: -
Aesthetic procedures are used for various conditions such as acne, acne scars, wrinkle, dark spots, mole spots, and many other issues. These products can enhance the beauty of the face via reducing facial tanning, discoloration, acne among others. Various facial aesthetic products include dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels among others. Moreover, these implants are used to enhance the different parts of the body. Implants include breast implants and facial implants, among others. They are generally made from skin, bone, tissues, metal, plastic, ceramic, and other materials.
Increasing use of minimally invasive procedures has been shifted as compared to traditional methods for aesthetic and cosmetics surgeries techniques including laser and other energy-based devices. For the use of surgical or non-surgical procedures, specially-designed instruments have been developed for minimally used procedures. These anti-aging devices help in reducing the visual effects of skin aging by revitalizing and tightening the skin, which gives a younger look. Minimally-invasive energy-based treatments for skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, face contouring, and skin rejuvenation have a high demand in the world. However, the high cost associated with the aesthetic surgery procedure and side effects associated with the aesthetic surgery devices are expected to hamper the growth for aesthetic devices market.
Europe aesthetic devices market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. The scalability and business expansion of the retail units in the developing countries of various region and partnership with suppliers for safe distribution of machine and drugs products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Some major players are Allergan (A Subsidiary Of AbbVie Inc.), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)Co., Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Candela Medical, Cutera, Cynosure (A Subsidiary of Hologic Inc.), LUTRONIC INC, BTL, Medytox, Lumenis Be Ltd., Venus Concept, Sientra, Inc, Merz Europe, Inc., and GC Aesthetics, among others.
Europe Aesthetic Devices Market Segmentation
Europe aesthetic devices market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, raw material, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyses niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Products
Facial Aesthetic Products
Body Contouring Devices
Cosmetic Implants
Hair Removal Devices
Skin Aesthetic Devices
Others
On the basis of products, the Europe aesthetic devices market is segmented into facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, skin aesthetic devices, and others.
Raw Material
Polymers
Metals
Biomaterials
On the basis of raw material, the Europe aesthetic devices market is segmented into polymers, metals and biomaterials.
End User
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Clinics
Academic And Private Research Institutes
Others
On the basis of end user, the Europe aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, clinics, academics and private research institutes and others.
Distribution Channel
Direct Tender
Retail Sales
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Europe Aesthetic Devices Market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Europe Aesthetic Devices Market
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
Europe Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing geriatric population
The aging population plays a pivotal role in raising the demand for anti-aging energy-based aesthetic devices. Old age is associated with loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the skin layers, which together lead to wrinkles, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and skin sagging. The application of knowledge aesthetic that delays the physical and mental deterioration associated with senescence to the absolute end of life has been reported attracted toward the aesthetic devices among geriatric population.
The rising facial aging in skin or within underlying fat and connective tissue, dermal elastosis of the skin, lipodystrophy of the neck, and laxity of the facial ligaments all contribute to the stigmata of the aging face care and concern to appearances that have forward way towards the use of minimally invasive procedures. Increasing need for non-invasive energy-based treatments for skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, face contouring, and skin rejuvenation are the factors responsible for increasing use among geriatric population. Anti-aging devices help in reducing the visual effects of skin aging by revitalizing and tightening the skin, which gives a younger look, which is why these are being increasingly used by the elderly. Thus, the increasing rate of the geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the Europe aesthetic devices market growth.
Technological advancements in aesthetic devices
The contribution of technological advancements in healthcare and clinical services is being taken out of the confines and made it more accessible. Advanced innovative technologies have improved aesthetic treatment for skin and other body parts wherever necessary. Increasing interest has been shown to laser and light based. CO2 and erbium YAG laser systems have been found of great advantage over conventional techniques for skin rejuvenation therapies through resurfacing techniques and other ablative energy based devices.
Ablative therapies are more conventional as compared to non-ablative and fractional technologies, which are associated with less recovery time and more complication rates. In addition, new treatments have also emerged for acne vulgaris, lipolysis, and cellulite, including innovative devices that provide combinations of ablative and fractional technologies, showing significant results. New lasers, light, and other energy device treatment procedures provided with patient safety and treatment efficacy are allowed for treatment planning and accurate assessment of targeted ablating zone. Thus, it signifies that technological advancement in aesthetic devices is expected to drive the Europe aesthetic devices market growth.
Opportunity
Increasing awareness towards aesthetic surgeries
Digital platforms promote information dissemination to target users. These platforms have a vital function to play in facilitating cosmetic procedures. Cosmetic surgery refers to procedures that improve the appearance of the face and body, performed in one of the most brilliant ways. Such procedures became increasingly popular. Historically, surgeons used their private web accounts for awareness, but today modern surgeons are utilizing Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitter, and other social networking sites gradually to increase awareness toward the detection and treatment for aesthetic appeal and symmetry of the body part that is designed to combat signs of ageing, rejuvenate and refresh skin.
Social media is used to enhance contact, promotion and awareness for colleagues and the general public. Moreover, researchers noticed that enhanced social network participation coincided with increased concern for plastic surgery, and more so for the usage of certain apps. This will lead to rise in sales, rise in product portfolio and expansion of the product line. Thus, increasing awareness toward the detection and treatment is expected as opportunity for the Europe aesthetic devices market growth in the forecasted years.
Restraint/Challenge
High cost of aesthetic surgical procedures
The cost of the product plays a major factor in the market. The cost associated with treatment for a longer duration is quite tricky for an average-income person to afford. The utilization of critical care and intensive care unit services is increasing worldwide, and its expensive cost is a major concern in the current healthcare system. The modern technology-based energy-based devices help in tone and tighten various body parts by reducing the fat using advanced modalities such as plasma, laser, and others.
The cost of energy-based devices varies significantly as per their quality, durability, and brand from place to place. The key factors, which determine the cost of aesthetic procedures include medical institution or clinic finalized for the procedure, technology used, affected area, duration of the stay of patient, and complexity of surgery among more. The high cost of procedure is due to the various checkpoints of the surgery along with the use of high-tech modalities to perform such procedures. As the cost of technologically advanced aesthetic surgery devices is high, the procedure cost proportionally gets escalated, due to which high cost of the procedure is expected hamper the market growth.
Reasons to Consider This Report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Europe Aesthetic Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Core Objective of Europe Aesthetic Devices Market:
Every firm in the Europe Aesthetic Devices Market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the Europe Aesthetic Devices Market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future Europe Aesthetic Devices Market.
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of Europe Aesthetic Devices Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
Europe Aesthetic Devicestop manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
Recent Development
In January 2021, Candela, a leading Europe medical aesthetic device company has announced the availability of the Frax Pro system which is a FDA-cleared, non-ablative fractional device skin resurfacing with both Frax 1550 and the novel Frax 1940 applicators. This helped the company to expand the product portfolio of aesthetics in the market.
