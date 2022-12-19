Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Size To Grow At Rate Of 5.60% By 2029 -Trends and Business Opportunities
Market Definition
Ethylene diene monomer is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a small quantity of non-conjugated diene monomers that offer cross-linking sites for vulcanization. It is an elastomer which is characterized by an extensive range of applications. Furthermore, EPDM is highly suitable for application in gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. This material is high resistance to tearing, solvents, temperatures and abrasives. It has excellent elasticity at high and low temperatures and has good resistance to common ketones, diluted acids, and alkaline and superb electrical insulating properties.
Recent Development
On March 24, 2022, Arlanxeo, a synthetic rubber company based on Netherland has announced an expansion in annual production capacity by 15% at its EPDM plant in China. This operational efficiency program includes manufacture of several grades of Keltan-branded EPDM materials which has produced at the 160 kilo tons per annum plant. These products are used in component parts for ultra-high voltage, 5G construction, charging pile and ‘big data’ centers in new infrastructure areas.
On July 8, 2022, Versalis has announced plans for industrial development to trade unions. In the rubberindustry, Versalis is probable to launch new grades of EPDM from its plant in Ferrara and is confirming a project in Ravenna to upsurge manufacture of high-added-value thermoplastic elastomers for the automotive industries.
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis and Size
The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market has developed considerably during the last few years due to new innovation and technological advancement to produce new products. The market is anticipated to continue mounting at a healthy rate in upcoming years. The “automotive “is the highest growing end user segment of the market because it provides a non-reflective and premium quality finish product. Furthermore, advancements in the healthcare sector and the rising demand for lightweight and durable components are expected to propel the healthcare sector to adopt ethylene diene monomer (EPDM).
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 4.40 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 6.80 billion by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
DuPont (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Lanxess (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), Sumitomo chemical co. Ltd (japan), SK geo centric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), china petrochemical corporation (china), Johns Manville. (U.S.), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (U.S.), JSR Corporation (Japan), KUMHO POLYCHEM (South Korea), Lion Elastomers (U.S), PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim’’ (Russia), American Rubber (U.S.), Rotadyne Tools Pvt. Ltd. (India), American Urethane, (U.S.), Argonics, Inc. (U.S.), Griffith Rubber Mills (U.S.), HINDUSTAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES (India)
Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Scope
The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market is segmented on the basis of application, type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Tires and Tubes
Wires and Cables
Lubricant Additives
Type
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
End User
Automotive
Aerospace and Defence
Consumer goods
Building and Construction
Medical
Electronic and Electrical
Key Regions and Countries Studied in these Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market:
* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Dynamics
Drivers
Several industrial applications
The market scope of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is continuously increasing with the evolving end-users industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics and other. Moreover, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM)s have several industrial applications such as industrial and energy, medical, microelectronics, cutting tools, waterproof covering and others which are expected to drive the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market during the forecast period.
Growing demand of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) in construction sector
Ethylene propylene monomer rubber is very demanding because it is extremely resilient to puncture or penetration, unaffected by UV light ozone, acid rain, or atmospheric pollution. It is unlike most bituminous materials, as it does not crack, degrade, or turn brittle after long periods of exposure to harsh weather. Installation of EPDM on roofs has proven its longevity in temperate zones, Artic conditions, and tropical climates. Thus, EPDM coatings deliver long lasting waterproof roofs.
Furthermore, highly volatile prices of natural rubber is a major factor for shifting the attention of consumers toward synthetic rubber such as EPDM which acts as a major driving factor for the growth of EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) market, also they are extensively used in the civil engineering sector in applications such as expansion joints, mounting structures, bridge bearings, pipe couplings among others, are also some major factors which are expected to drive the growth of the market swiftly.
Opportunities
Growing government investments
The rising government spending on healthcare sector is expected to increase the production of medical device which will increase the demand of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) coatings are progressively used on the medical equipment due to their waterproof nature. This is one of the major factor which is expected to create immense opportunity for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market over the forecast period.
Research objectives
To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market and its footprint in the international market.
Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.
To understand the structure of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
To analyze the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Content: Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report
Part 03: Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Segmentation By Application
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
