Audience roars for State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine @ NJPAC on 12/18/22.  

Ukraine Ballet added elements of Hoffman story that were unexpected, enlightening and sardonic. Approval mounted over the course of the ballet to a roar l for our shared journey to honor Ukraine.”
Daniel P Quinn
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The performance of The Nutcracker was accomplished and thrilling on many levels.
Ukraine Ballet added elements of T.A. Hoffman's short story that were unexpected, enlightening and sardonic at NJPAC.
NJPAC was near capacity and the audience approval mounted over the course of the ballet to a roar of approval for our shared journey to honor Ukraine as well.

Subtextually, the war was felt when the dancers interpolated some elements of virtuoso Ukranian folk-dance in the Ballroom sequence
Lovely touch which the audience appreciated too. Society, history and art me face to face. BRAVO a tutti !!!

DPQuinn | New Jersey 4/6/22
All we have is today, and THEIR horror is NOW.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/06/opinion/international-world/mariupol-ukraine-russia.html

Daniel P Quinn, SDC Director/ Author/Curator

Awards from 12/20-12/22

You can donate here with this link:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Newark. Italy and me at Red Moon also published on Lulu.com.
My hit production of Janet Noble's AWAY ALONE inscribed by Ms. Noble from the Irish Arts Center.
My Award winning production of Paul Parente's TWO and Twenty published by Samuel French from our Off-Broadway premiere.
A letter from Olympia Dukakis on FANGS TO RICHES which now comprises part of American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com).
We are now offering Group tickets by supporting ﻿the appearances of the
State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at NJPAC with SLEEPING BEAUTY.

January 15, 2023
Sleeping Beauty @ 6pm. Our ticket price is $60- per performance.
Sunday, 01/15/23 @ 6:00pm

"Sleeping Beauty is one of the worlds most beloved ballets and one of Tchaikovsky’s most captivating masterpieces. The tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years comes to life with The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, who perform dazzling choreography adapted from the legendary Marius Petipa. Tchaikovsky himself declared Sleeping Beauty his best work, and audiences of all ages will enjoy the colorful costumes, festive music and charming fairytale love story". Ukraine Ballet

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

