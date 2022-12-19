Audience roars for State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine @ NJPAC on 12/18/22
Audience roars for State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine @ NJPAC on 12/18/22.
Ukraine Ballet added elements of Hoffman story that were unexpected, enlightening and sardonic. Approval mounted over the course of the ballet to a roar l for our shared journey to honor Ukraine.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The performance of The Nutcracker was accomplished and thrilling on many levels.
— Daniel P Quinn
Ukraine Ballet added elements of T.A. Hoffman's short story that were unexpected, enlightening and sardonic at NJPAC.
NJPAC was near capacity and the audience approval mounted over the course of the ballet to a roar of approval for our shared journey to honor Ukraine as well.
Subtextually, the war was felt when the dancers interpolated some elements of virtuoso Ukranian folk-dance in the Ballroom sequence
Lovely touch which the audience appreciated too. Society, history and art me face to face. BRAVO a tutti !!!
We are now offering Group tickets by supporting the appearances of the
State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at NJPAC with SLEEPING BEAUTY.
January 15, 2023
Sleeping Beauty @ 6pm. Our ticket price is $60- per performance.
Sunday, 01/15/23 @ 6:00pm
"Sleeping Beauty is one of the worlds most beloved ballets and one of Tchaikovsky’s most captivating masterpieces. The tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years comes to life with The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, who perform dazzling choreography adapted from the legendary Marius Petipa. Tchaikovsky himself declared Sleeping Beauty his best work, and audiences of all ages will enjoy the colorful costumes, festive music and charming fairytale love story". Ukraine Ballet
