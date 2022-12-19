Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 33.4% With Growth of USD 28.98 billion by 2029,Size & Share
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Reality (VR) Health market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of ICT industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The thorough market analysis covered in this industry analysis report by the experts gives every bit of knowledge which is imperative to design and align with current market scenarios. This market research report is one-stop archive for in-depth knowledge of market analytics aggregated by a broad rundown of distributors from over the globe. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via Virtual Reality (VR) Health report.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global virtual reality (VR) health market which was growing at a value of 2.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 28.98 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
What is more, key market parameters of an excellent Virtual Reality (VR) Health market report range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. To acquire knowledge of all the above factors, this market document is made transparent, wide-ranging and supreme in quality. This market report examines various stages that are boosting the performance of the enterprises. An international Virtual Reality (VR) Health report is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market which covers several market dynamics.
Some of the major players operating in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market are:
Siemens (Germany)
Virtalis (U.K.)
CAE Healthcare (U.S.)
General Electric (U.S.)
Virtual Realities LLC (U.K.)
Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Samsung (South Korea)
Vuzix (U.S.)
Mimic Technologies Inc (U.S.)
Brainlab AG (Germany)
SAMSUNG (South Korea)
Brainlab AG
Firsthand (U.S.)
ImmersiveTouch, Inc (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)
Medical Realities Ltd (U.K.)
PSICO SMART APPS, S.L. (Spain)
SimX (Canada)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Scope and Market Size
The virtual reality (VR) health market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, therapeutic area, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Hardware
Software
Services
Technology
Head-Mounted Technology
Gesture-Tracking Technology
Projector & Display Walls Technology
Mobile Device-Based
Others
Application
Medical Training and Education
Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy
Surgery
Patient Care Management
Rehabilitation
Pain Management
Others
Therapeutic area
Craniofacial
Cardiovascular
Ophthalmology
Pulmonary
Neurological
Sleep Disorders
Phobias
Addictions
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Others
End user
Hospitals
Clinics
Surgical Centres
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
Long-Term Care Facilities
Mental Health Institutions
Others
Distribution channel
Direct Tenders
Retail Sales
Third Party Distributor
Recent Development
In 2022, Moonhub, a virtual reality training platform based in the United Kingdom, announced a USD 2.6 million seed funding round with Pi Labs, a global proptech venture capital firm. ELARA, the startup's health and social care training suite, will also be launched, beginning with dementia care training.
In 2022, Rocket VR Health, a digital therapeutics firm based in Boston, announced a research agreement with the Massachusetts General Hospital, to leverage its VR platform and jointly develop clinical therapies for cancer patients.
In 2022, Apollo Hospitals announced a partnership with 8chili Inc, a deep-tech startup based in California. The collaboration will use virtual reality to improve patient engagement, which will improve patient outcomes and their overall experience.
In 2020, Osso VR raised USD 14 million on, to bring virtual reality to surgical and medical device training. Palo Alto, a virtual reality distribution platform based in California, has joined the ranks of Osso VR with a USD 14 million round of funding.
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in demand for advanced and innovative diagnostic techniques
A rise in demand for advanced and innovative diagnostic techniques, an increase in the incidence of health disorders, and advancements in mobile applications and telemedicine are some of the factors driving market growth. Simulations allowing physicians and students to engage in virtual space to successfully recreate real-time, stressful, and life-threatening situations are becoming more popular worldwide.
Growing adoption and expansion of wearable technology
The growing use of wearable technologies in healthcare is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The increased use of wearables in healthcare due to their benefits is a recent market trend. In the healthcare market, wearable technology has become a highly practical way to track patients' health. Body sensors are another type of wearable device that is gaining popularity. They can help track various ailments such as blood pressure, heart function, stomach stimulation, and others by being implanted within or on the body.
Opportunity
The growing need to reduce healthcare costs is also propelling market growth. The use of virtual reality reduces hospital costs significantly. According to one study, implementing a VR rehabilitation programme in an inpatient setting resulted in higher cost reductions per patient when compared to conventional treatment.
Restraints
Technical limitations are a major factor that could have a negative impact on market revenue growth. Despite the numerous advantages of virtual reality in healthcare, a few technical limitations may impede market growth. In some healthcare settings, the size of VR systems limits their application, while in others, a pocket-sized PC can only provide a limited level of immersion with mobile VR systems. Computer requirements and the resolution of available equipment may also be limiting factors for certain medical institutes.
This virtual reality (VR) health market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the virtual reality (VR) health market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the virtual reality (VR) health market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The United States dominates the North American virtual reality (VR) health market due to factors such as strong provider presence and growing adoption of technological innovations in virtual reality (VR) health. Germany dominates the European virtual reality (VR) health market due to its intense focus on next-generation healthcare technology adoption, demand for head-mounted displays, and ongoing research and development in the healthcare industry. China dominates the Asia-Pacific virtual reality (VR) health market, owing to patient adoption of virtual reality healthcare solutions and the government's growing emphasis on strong healthcare infrastructure.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Virtual Reality (VR) Health industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Virtual Reality (VR) Health market share.
The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Virtual Reality (VR) Health market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Virtual Reality (VR) Health market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Table of Content: Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market
INTRODUCTION
MARKET SEGMENTATION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY PRODUCT
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY APPLICATION
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY END USER
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
GLOBAL VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) HEALTH MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
SWOT ANALYSIS
COMPANY PROFILE
QUESTIONNAIRE
RELATED REPORTS
Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Virtual Reality (VR) Health market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market?
