Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is Valued at USD 8,330.753 Million at a CAGR 13.40% By 2029
A worldwide Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market research report is a verified and reliable source of information that gives a telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business toward success. This global market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources. The report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets.
Increased focus of the researchers and scientists on the application of a wide array of tests to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA has led to the wide scale application of point of care molecular diagnostics. These point of care molecular diagnostics tests help in diagnosing the changes in a gene or chromosome that may cause or affect the chance of developing a specific disease. Any change in such case can lead to disorders and diseases such as cancer.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the point of care molecular diagnostics market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 3,046.35 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 8,330.753 million by 2029. “Oncology” dominates the product type segment of the point of care molecular diagnostics market owing to increasing incidences of cancer worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Point of care molecular diagnostics are the diagnostic tests that are conducted to diagnose and detect infectious diseases in patients these are fast, reliable and offer a greater degree of reach. Owing to their faster results, the point of care molecular diagnostics help to suggest the correct treatment options available for the patients.
Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising prevalence of infections
Growing incidence rate of infectious diseases and acute and chronic disorders is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. For example- increasing prevalence of cancer and HIV aids is directly influencing the market growth rate. In 2019, according to the Department of Health & Human Services, more than 38 million people were suffering from HIV aids.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of emergency healthcare services is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing investment for healthcare facilities
Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness of robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising number of road accidents and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, increased demand for collaborative robots in manufacturing facilities, rising internet penetration rate, rising need for home healthcare services and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.
Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope
The point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, technology, test location, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product and services
Assays and Kits
Instruments/Analyzers
Software and Services
Technology
Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based
Genetic Sequencing-Based
Hybridization-Based
Microarray-Based
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Others
Test location
Over The Counter
Point of Care
Application
Respiratory Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Hospital-Acquired Infections
Oncology
Hepatitis
Hematology
Prenatal Testing
Endocrinology
Others
End user
Physician Offices
Hospital Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units
Research Institutes
Home-Care
Decentralized Labs
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Others
Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The point of care molecular diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and services, technology, test location, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the point of care molecular diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the point of care molecular diagnostics market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, increased adoption of advanced point of care molecular diagnostics solutions to detect infections diseases and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, availability of massive untapped markets, large population pool, availability of the well-established infrastructure, improving rate of adoption of point of care molecular diagnostics in India and China and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
The point of care molecular diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to point of care molecular diagnostics market.
Some of the major players operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are:
Abbott (US)
Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
Quidel Corporation (US)
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Danaher. (US)
BD (US)
Chembio Diagnostics (US)
EKF Diagnostics (UK)
Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
Instrumentation Laboratory (US)
Nova Biomedical (US)
PTS Diagnostics (US)
Sekisui Diagnostics (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
bioMérieux S.A. (France)
DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. (China)
Meridian Bioscience (US)
Biocartis Bioscience (Europe)
GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Grifols, S.A (Spain)
Research Methodology: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
