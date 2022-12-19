Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
2/25/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Dover Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|City of Martins Ferry
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Salem Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Clark
|Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Village of New Waterford
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Independence Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Marble Cliff Quarry Community Authority
4/10/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Russell Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Village of Arcadia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Southern State Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Wellington Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|iLEAD Spring Meadows
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Ellsworth Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Community Improvement Corporation of Noble County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Portage
|Southeast Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Southeast Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Preble
|Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Tallmadge City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Tallmadge City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Northfield
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Claymont Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Washington County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Village of West Salem
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Grand Rapids
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Village of Nevada
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit