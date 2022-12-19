Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,713 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Conneaut Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
2/25/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Athens Dover Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont City of Martins Ferry
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Champaign Salem Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Clark Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield & Clark County, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clinton Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Village of New Waterford
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Independence Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Marble Cliff Quarry Community Authority
4/10/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Geauga Russell Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit
Hancock Village of Arcadia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hardin Hardin County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Highland Southern State Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox East Knox Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Wellington Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas iLEAD Spring Meadows
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Ellsworth Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Community Improvement Corporation of Noble County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Portage Southeast Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Southeast Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Preble Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Summit Tallmadge City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Tallmadge City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina, and Portage Counties
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Northfield
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Claymont Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Washington County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wayne Village of West Salem
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Grand Rapids
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Village of Nevada
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.