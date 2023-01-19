VIITORCLOUD AND MEDIALOGIX ANNOUNCE GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CO-CREATE NEXT-GEN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
This partnership accelerates growth and delivers exceptional customer experiences through value-driven digital solutionsHENLEY-IN-ARDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud Technologies and Medialogix have announce global strategic partnership in the Metaverse, in the presence of leadership and associates of both companies, to co-create next-generation business solutions for their products and services in the UK market. This partnership aims to provide innovative solutions to customers in the UK, particularly in the healthcare, media, policing, and law enforcement industries.
The partnership builds on the previous collaboration, which resulted in the successful delivery of a digital solution to one of the largest public services in the UK. Both companies will leverage different skill sets and industry knowledge to provide advanced solutions that meet clients’ needs. With this partnership, both companies are looking forward to work together and assist more customers in the future.
"I am pleased to announce that we will be collaborating with Medialogix to develop and deliver innovative digital solutions in the UK and the surrounding markets where Medialogix operates," said Rohit Purohit, CEO of ViitorCloud. "With Medialogix's support, we have already successfully provided digital solutions to the Royal Navy in the UK and we are excited to continue growing our presence in the market and helping more customers through this partnership."
"At Medialogix, we are committed to putting our clients first and delivering innovative solutions that meet their needs," said Faisal Mahmood, CEO of Medialogix. "Our customer base is primarily in the healthcare and law enforcement sectors, as I am personally passionate about improving public services. Since 2003, we have been working with our clients to provide the best possible cost-effective solutions; many of them have been using our solutions for almost 20 years. With ViitorCloud's expertise in emerging technologies, including blockchain-based products, metaverse offerings, and AI-based solutions, as well as their dedication to research and development, we can offer exceptional value-driven digital solutions."
Combining ViitorCloud and Medialogix’s expertise in the emerging technologies, the partnership accelerates growth and delivers exceptional customer experiences through value-driven digital solutions.
The contracts and marketing communications were curated using Generative AI and the partnership documents were signed and exchanged using the power of blockchain.
About ViitorCloud Technologies
ViitorCloud Technologies is a global tech company offering a range of high-quality digital solutions for over 11 years. These solutions include product design and development services, immersive simulations, blockchain solutions, artificial intelligence, cloud, and IoT solutions. With a team of 170+ technology professionals, ViitorCloud has worked with different clients across a range of industries, including Fortune 100 companies, startups, and governments, and delivered innovative technology solutions. The company has offices in India, the US, and Mauritius and serves customers around the world. For more information, visit https://viitorcloud.com/ or follow ViitorCloud on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Medialogix
Medialogix is a UK-based software company that has been providing custom software solutions for 20 years. The company serves clients in the law enforcement, healthcare, government, and media industries, helping them design and implement digital transformation strategies based on their specific needs. For more information about Medialogix, visit https://medialogix.co.uk/ or follow the company on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
