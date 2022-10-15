ViitorCloud Technologies wins Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology) award during MSME India Business Convention, 2022
Leading Innovative Digital and Software Product Engineering Company in India recognized with a prestigious award.
This award is an acknowledgement of every individual's performance and contribution towards client success and partner success at ViitorCloud”NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud Technologies has been named as the 'Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology)' award during MSME India Business Convention, 2022. The award recognizes the efforts of the micro, small and medium organizations where innovation is at the heart of operations and have performed in alignment with the recent wave of innovation in the technology space.
— Rohit Purohit – CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies
The award recognizes companies that demonstrate new developments and sustain innovations in technology. It is a moment of fulfillment and excitement for everyone at ViitorCloud to receive yet another prestigious award in addition of being recognized as ‘Small Enterprise of the Year’, ‘Top AR Game Development Companies’, ‘Best Tech Team of the Year’, and ‘The 10 Most Reliable AR VR Solution Providers’, during the previous year.
Vishal Rajpurohit, CTO of ViitorCloud, received the award during the 2nd edition of the MSME India Business Convention held on 15th October 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi. Sharing the winning moments on the stage, Vishal said, ‘this recognition goes to each and every employee who has worked a day in and day-out to make the company well recognizable brands in India. Special thanks to clients, who trusted ViitorCloud for the success of their digital transformation journey and provided continuous opportunities to perform'.
About ViitorCloud Technologies: https://viitorcloud.com/
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global technology company with presence in the USA, India, and Mauritius. With a team of 170+ skilled engineers and adding every month, ViitorCloud provide end-to-end digital services such as product design and development, research and development, software integration, enterprise solutions, industrial immersive simulations, AI ML and Data Science solutions, blockchain solutions etc. ViitorCloud performs ahead of its time. With the innovative use of technologies, ViitorCloud aims to provide competitive benefits and growth led value proposition to its clients.
About MSME India Business Convention 2022:
MSME India Business Convention 2022 & the Tech India Transformation Awards is the 2nd edition of its premium events for MSMEs, Startups & Entrepreneurs. The awards are distinguished on various aspects of running a business/enterprise while simultaneously promoting an entrepreneurial drive geared towards innovation and thinking outside the box. MSME India Business Convention 2022 is a knowledge-sharing platform to provide insights to the entrepreneurs of tomorrow on growing, scaling, and expanding businesses.
