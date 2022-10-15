Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,668 in the last 365 days.

ViitorCloud Technologies wins Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology) award during MSME India Business Convention, 2022

Awarded 'Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology) 2022'

Awarded 'Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology) 2022'

Leading Innovative Digital and Software Product Engineering Company in India recognized with a prestigious award.

This award is an acknowledgement of every individual's performance and contribution towards client success and partner success at ViitorCloud”
— Rohit Purohit – CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies
NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud Technologies has been named as the 'Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology)' award during MSME India Business Convention, 2022. The award recognizes the efforts of the micro, small and medium organizations where innovation is at the heart of operations and have performed in alignment with the recent wave of innovation in the technology space.

The award recognizes companies that demonstrate new developments and sustain innovations in technology. It is a moment of fulfillment and excitement for everyone at ViitorCloud to receive yet another prestigious award in addition of being recognized as ‘Small Enterprise of the Year’, ‘Top AR Game Development Companies’, ‘Best Tech Team of the Year’, and ‘The 10 Most Reliable AR VR Solution Providers’, during the previous year.

Vishal Rajpurohit, CTO of ViitorCloud, received the award during the 2nd edition of the MSME India Business Convention held on 15th October 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi. Sharing the winning moments on the stage, Vishal said, ‘this recognition goes to each and every employee who has worked a day in and day-out to make the company well recognizable brands in India. Special thanks to clients, who trusted ViitorCloud for the success of their digital transformation journey and provided continuous opportunities to perform'.

About ViitorCloud Technologies: https://viitorcloud.com/

ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global technology company with presence in the USA, India, and Mauritius. With a team of 170+ skilled engineers and adding every month, ViitorCloud provide end-to-end digital services such as product design and development, research and development, software integration, enterprise solutions, industrial immersive simulations, AI ML and Data Science solutions, blockchain solutions etc. ViitorCloud performs ahead of its time. With the innovative use of technologies, ViitorCloud aims to provide competitive benefits and growth led value proposition to its clients.

About MSME India Business Convention 2022:

MSME India Business Convention 2022 & the Tech India Transformation Awards is the 2nd edition of its premium events for MSMEs, Startups & Entrepreneurs. The awards are distinguished on various aspects of running a business/enterprise while simultaneously promoting an entrepreneurial drive geared towards innovation and thinking outside the box. MSME India Business Convention 2022 is a knowledge-sharing platform to provide insights to the entrepreneurs of tomorrow on growing, scaling, and expanding businesses.

Jalpa R
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+91 84889 62723
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ViitorCloud Technologies wins Best Enterprise of the Year (Technology) award during MSME India Business Convention, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.