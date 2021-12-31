ViitorCloud Technologies wins 'Small Enterprise of the Year' award during MSME India Business Convention, 2021
2021 has been a momentous year of success for ViitorCloud. Our success lies in the value delivered to our customers & partners. We are thankful to juries across forums & platforms for recognitions.”DELHI, INDIA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud Technologies was named the winner of the 'Small Enterprise of the Year' award during the MSME India Business Convention, 2021. Small and medium enterprises contribute largely in employment generation and economic development of nation. MSME India Business Convention highlights role and resilience of MSMEs in current challenging times by recognizing emerging enterprises. ViitorCloud is recognized as one of the performers of the MSME industry that demonstrates its enterprising spirit and innovation.
— Rohit Purohit – CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies
Being an innovation-centric company, we always have one eye on the future. Our interest and foresight in the domain of emerging technologies enable us to be prepared, pivot and lead perfect executions on technology-based solutions to achieve desired results.
The year 2021 has been an extraordinary yet incredible year for ViitorCloud. Even amidst the pandemic, ViitorCloud continues to grow as an SME and has received recognition across forums and platforms throughout the year. In 2021, ViitorCloud was recognized as the 'Best Tech Team of the Year' during Tech India Transformation Convention 2021, ‘The 10 most reliable AR VR Solution Providers 2021’ by MirrorReview, shortlisted as ‘Top AR Game Development Companies’ as well as in the list of ‘Top Game Development Companies Worldwide for 2021’ by GoodFirms – a Washington, D.C. based research firm.
ViitorCloud as a growing company is delivering solutions for businesses for various sectors such as Defense, Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail, etc. for its clients in India and globally. The team is delivering solutions for businesses majorly focusing on B2B solutions.
“We have worked tremendously hard to achieve this success and we are committed to continuing with the same dedication and passion for the many more years to come,” says Vishal Rajpurohit – CTO, ViitorCloud Technologies
The perpetual focus of ViitorCloud is to stay in tune with the technological advancement of the industry. To continue with this, the team expands technical skills by conducting Research & Development that caters to emerging technologies.
About ViitorCloud Technologies - https://viitorcloud.com/
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Incepted in 2011 has been helping its clients with digital transformation whilst creating new avenues for generating value and growth for them. The company provides innovative solutions and services across contemporary cross-platform software development along with expertise in utilizing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing for multiple platforms and software environments. ViitorCloud is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and has accredited with multiple awards. ViitorCloud has global offices in Mauritius and USA.
Jalpa R
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other