Drivers are advised of possible detours and closures on Highway 1 westbound through North Vancouver between Mountain Highway and Lynn Valley Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and police are dealing with spun-out vehicles westbound at the bottom of the cut.

Tow trucks are restoring access, while the ministry’s maintenance contractor continues to treat Highway 1 with abrasives.

Drivers with vehicles not properly equipped with winter tires should avoid this section of Highway 1.

Drivers can also assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.

