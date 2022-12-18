INTRODUCING GYNFLIX, THE LATEST E-LEARNING FOR COSMETIC GYNECOLOGY
GYNFLIX is a new e-Learning platform in Cosmetic Gynecology designed to provide in-depth specialized training for women's health providers.
This is a unique internet-based program like no other. This comprehensive program will teach the techniques that are not taught in residency, fellowships, or other programs”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Red Alinsod, one of the world’s most recognized experts in the field of cosmetic gynecology is thrilled to announce the launch of GYNFLIX, a new e-Learning platform in Cosmetic Gynecology designed to provide in-depth specialized training for OBGYN, urogynecologists, cosmetic surgeons and plastic surgeons from the comfort of their home or office.
— Dr. Red Alinsod
Cosmetic Gynecology is one of the fastest-growing segments in gynecology and the most rapidly growing field in plastic surgery in the past few years, according to professional societies. The vast unmet demand for feminine wellness and cosmetic surgery is everywhere, and most regions of the world need an expert in the field. Furthermore, most areas of the world need access to quality training programs.
Enter GYNFLIX, the most recent innovation in e-learning by Dr. Red Alinsod, a worldwide leader in the field of feminine cosmetic surgery. GYNFLIX is the cumulation of over twenty years of Alinsod’s cosmetic gynecology experience with detailed high-definition video lectures where doctors can watch and learn as if you were sitting right beside Dr. Alinsod live as he does the procedures. The program is the most intensive online training in advanced Aesthetic Vulvovaginal Surgery and non-surgical therapies available anywhere in the world.
Physicians and surgeons can watch detailed surgical videos with voiceover explanations by Alinsod on topics such as labia minoraplasty, labia majoraplasty, clitoral hood reduction and contouring, perineoplasty, vaginoplasty, hymenoplasty, revision surgery, feathering revisions, O-Shot, Vampire procedures, advanced vulva vaginal resurfacing techniques, and anal skin tag management.
“This is a unique internet-based program like no other. This comprehensive program will teach the qualified physician and surgeon techniques that are not taught in residency, fellowships, or other programs,” Dr. Alinsod said. “Members will have my most detailed video lectures to watch and learn from as if they were sitting right beside me on my left side, all in HD and mostly 4K quality. They will hear my detailed instructions, my commentary that is not found anywhere else, and the pearls that keep physicians out of trouble and keep them ahead of their competitors. Members will have access to my collection of articles, my discussion forums, webinars, and live Zoom Meetings.”
There are several different options for GYNFLIX memberships.
Platinum: Live On-Site Training (Go to www.alinsodinstitute.com), included Gold assets for 1 year
Gold: $198/month (GYNFLIX Videos and expanded member listing on https://www.gynflix.com/ and marketing tools)
Silver: All Access is $98/month (GYNFLIX Videos and basic member listing on https://www.gynflix.com/)
All memberships include access to all subscription training videos, a comprehensive library of professional medical articles, a library of recorded webinars and presentations, Alinsod’s cosmetic gynecology monthly newsletter, a member forum with discussions with other GYNFLIX member physicians, and admission to bi-monthly live Zoom meetings with Dr. Alinsod. The platinum membership includes live-hands on training with Dr. Alinsod at his Irvine, California office.
For more information on GYNFLIX visit https://www.gynflix.com/ or email Dr. Red Alinsod at red@urogyn.org.
About Red M. Alinsod, M.D., FACOG, FACS, ACGE
Dr. Red Alinsod is a urogynecologist & Pelvic Reconstructive Surgeon and medical director at the Alinsod Insitute in Irvine, California. Dr. Alinsod is also an inventor and holds several US Patents. His inventions include the Lone Star APS Vaginal Retractor, the most widely used device for vaginal surgery in the world, the “Sling with Bladder Support” that most pelvic reconstruction kits are based on, “Implants and Procedures for Treatment of Pelvic Floor Disorder”, the Alinsod Surgical Table and Stand, the “Alinsod Scissors, Pickups, and Clamps”, the only instruments specifically designed for urogynecologic surgery. At the present time, Dr. Alinsod has the largest patient series (Over 1500 placements) of augmented pelvic repairs using ultra-lightweight mesh dating back to 2005. Outstanding results with extremely low complication rates have been presented and reported.
Dr. Alinsod is instrumental in the development of aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. He founded “CAVS” (Congress for Aesthetic Vulvovaginal Surgery) in 2005 and is considered one of the pioneers of this evolving field. He is responsible for the current techniques in radiofrequency labiaplasty of the minora, the “Barbie” and Hybrid Look labiaplasty, invented the Medial Curvilinear Labia Majoraplasty, and the central and lateral clitoral hood reductions. He developed the combination Pudenal-Levator Block for In-Office Awake/No IV labiaplasty and vaginoplasty and has taught this technique worldwide. He was also the first surgeon to perform non-invasive labia majora RF skin tightening and RF vaginal canal tightening.
Dr. Alinsod is highly sought after in presenting talks locally and nationally and in teaching physicians the art and science of pelvic reconstructive surgery as well as aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. His one-on-one surgical preceptorships have had profound effects in the practices of many gynecologists and urologists. His professional memberships include ACOG, ACS, ACGE, CMA, AUGS, IUGA, AAGL, ICS, and ASLMS.
