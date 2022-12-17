Submit Release
Kona Coffee Farmer Spreads Holiday Cheer

Steve Wynn on Kona Earth coffee farm holding his saxophone

Steve Wynn is a coffee farmer with a passion for music.

Steve Wynn stands in front of tractor on the farm

Steve Wynn on his Big Island coffee farm, Kona Earth

Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn with Tickle, their rescue dog

Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn with Tickle, their rescue dog

Steve Wynn is a Kona Coffee farmer who loves to spread holiday cheer.

Most of my fellow coffee farmers don't know this side of me, so I thought it would be fun to upload this album for people to enjoy.”
— Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth
HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Wynn is a Kona Coffee farmer who loves to spread holiday cheer. On his album, "Kona Earth Christmas", he shares some of the most beloved and classic holiday songs. From "Jingle Bells" and "Let It Snow" to "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Steve recorded, arranged, and produced this collection of Christmas standards. The album is currently available on Soundcloud for anyone to enjoy for free.

Beyond his day job as a Kona coffee farmer, Wynn is a jazz saxophonist and composer. He played professionally for many years, opening at the Russian River Jazz Festival and recording several albums under his label Alto Records. Later, his career led him into broadcast production, where he used his musical talents to compose original music for several programs on the Discovery Channel.

Wynn is relatively new to the Kona coffee business, having recently taken the reins at Kona Earth, a coffee farm located in the heart of Kona's famed coffee belt. As Wynn explained, “Most of my fellow coffee farmers don't know this side of me, so I thought it would be fun to upload this album for people to enjoy."

Though Wynn no longer pursues music professionally, he still loves to play his horn and hopes to find time to perform locally in the coming years. "I've been so busy on the farm that I haven't had time to stoke my passion for music, but I'm committed to bringing it back into my life," Wynn commented.

For now, however, he is content to share his musical gifts through "Kona Earth Christmas" and hopes it will spread warmth and joy during this holiday season.

ABOUT STEVE WYNN
Steve Wynn owns and operates Kona Earth with his wife Joanie Wynn. The pair took the reins at Kona Earth, a single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm in the summer of 2021 and have been learning the ropes of Kona coffee farming over the past year and a half.

Steve is very hands-on with coffee production, handling day-to-day farm operations and processing the 100% Kona coffee on-site. His wife handles the business side of Kona Earth, managing the e-commerce site that sells their whole-bean Kona coffee direct to consumers.

The Wynns are committed to giving back with their “Care In Every Cup” initiative which donates a percentage of profits to local non-profit organizations. For the holidays, they are donating to Kohala Center’s reef preservation efforts through Kahalu’u Bay Education Center.

Aloha from Kona Earth Coffee Farms

