Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3007176

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2022 at 1330 hours

LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Serina Flood

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks received a report of a dispute in Woodbury. Subsequent investigation indicated that the complainant, Serina Flood, had violated her court ordered conditions of release by using heroin. Flood was issued a citation for a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/26/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

