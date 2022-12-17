Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3007176
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2022 at 1330 hours
LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Serina Flood
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks received a report of a dispute in Woodbury. Subsequent investigation indicated that the complainant, Serina Flood, had violated her court ordered conditions of release by using heroin. Flood was issued a citation for a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/26/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191