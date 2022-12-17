Interstate 29 Reopened From Watertown to North Dakota Border (Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. (CT).

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow covered shoulders.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

Due to the cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Motorists are reminded that some No Travel Advisories are still in place on state highways throughout the eastern part of the state.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

