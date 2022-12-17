SDDOT Update on I-90 Reopening for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 Update (10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Interstate 90 will be reopening today, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

I-90 Updates:

I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Rapid City to Kadoka has been reopened.

I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Mitchell to Chamberlain has been reopened.

The remaining section of I-90, Chamberlain to Kadoka, will be reopened by mid-day.

Due to the cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow covered shoulders.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways across South Dakota, with several highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts and bridges completely plugged.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access the latest information, please click on the December 2022 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

