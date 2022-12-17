Joint Statement from the State Board of Education and Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB)

December 17, 2022

Both Boards Look Forward to Continued Collaboration and Partnership

to Implement the Blueprint

BALTIMORE, MD (December 17, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSBE) and the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) met in joint session yesterday in pursuit of their shared commitment to the school children of the state of Maryland.

“Yesterday, we continued the journey with the AIB to build on our shared North Star commitment to work together to transform educational opportunities and outcomes for all of Maryland’s children,” said Clarence Crawford, MSBE’s President. “It is important that our Boards meet and share our ideas with each other to pursue this work together.”

The Boards reviewed the five pillars and expected outcomes of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and discussed what success might look like in the next 5 years.

“The AIB looks forward to working in collaboration and partnership with MSBE and the State Superintendent to support successful implementation of the Blueprint and achieve its goals,” said Isiah Leggett, AIB’s Chair. “We must improve our educational opportunities and outcomes so that every child in Maryland receives a world class education and is prepared for success after high school.”

The Boards plan to conduct joint meetings in the future when useful.

