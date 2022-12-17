Submit Release
US 52 open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened U.S. Highway 52 between Minot and Jamestown.

Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported. 

