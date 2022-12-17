THACO Industries’ ONE-STOP: a comprehensive service package

VIETNAM, December 17 -

HCM CITY – Auto parts manufacturer THACO Industries (under THACO) has launched its ONE-STOP model, a comprehensive package of services for R&D, production line, machinery, supporting industry, and manufacturing at a large scale.

The model covers many different sectors, such as cars, industry, agriculture, forestry, construction, and mining, creating good fits for domestic consumption and exports.

Đỗ Minh Tâm, general director of the company, said that to satisfy a wide variety of customer demands, THACO Industries develops value chains that cover many production stages, from research and development, and manufacturing to maintenance service.

“We hope that ONE-STOP is suitable for the rising trend of global mechanical and supporting industry supply chains being moved to Việt Nam, and can help small to medium-sized businesses enter large supply chains,” he said.

The company has been receiving many orders from foreign businesses, offering a comprehensive package of services such as plastic moulding, painting, components procuring and manufacturing, so that they do not have to seek out multiple suppliers, he said.

To ensure the effectiveness of the model, the company is continuously upgrading its technologies, manufacturing and surface treatment lines, as well as design and simulation software. It also closely monitors all processes of its packages.

Small and medium-sized businesses can work with THACO Industries through its ONE-STOP model under many different ways. For example, businesses can offer their manufacturing services to the company, or they can cover the R&D process, or the company can offer small businesses management consultancy, workforce training and industrial solutions.

This month, THACO Industries will open a mechanical centre at THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park in Quảng Nam Province, which will be the largest of its kinds in Việt Nam, supplying materials such as steel billets, non-ferrous metals, and different types of molds.

It will also provide mechanical processing and surface treatment services, and manufacture semi-trailers, heavy components and equipment for a wide range of industries.

The company is also building an R&D centre with modern equipment and over 1,000 highly-skilled experts to develop products that satisfy market demands and specific customer needs.

These two centres will serve to enhance ONE-STOP’s effectiveness.

With nearly 20 years of experience in mechanical production and supporting industry development, THACO Industries is highly capable in terms of international standard manufacturing lines and close-loop production processes, and can make large investments to expand and develop a wide variety of products to satisfy different needs.

The company aims to become an important driving force in the development of the central region’s mechanical and supportive industries through its synchronous investment activities.

THACO will also invest and build new industrial parks for mechanical manufacturing and supportive industries in other provinces around Việt Nam. For example, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Bình Dương Province to build an industrial park for the two industries worth over US$1 billion

Việt Nam currently has over 7,000 mechanical businesses and 5,000 businesses in supporting industry. – VNS