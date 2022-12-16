Submit Release
Governor Abbott Renews Disaster Declaration For Uvalde County In December 2022

December 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME: 

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, do hereby certify that the shooting that occurred on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in the City of Uvalde has caused widespread and severe damage, injury, and loss of life in Uvalde County, Texas; and

WHEREAS, those same conditions continue to exist in Uvalde County;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby renew the disaster proclamation for Uvalde County.

Pursuant to Section 418.017, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016(a), any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor.  However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed

with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 16th day of December, 2022. 

 

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

 

ATTESTED BY:

JOHN B. SCOTT

Secretary of State

 

View the proclamation.

