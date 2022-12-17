Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI crash, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009821

TROOPER: David Garces                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/22 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, West Burke, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin McIntosh                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/16/2022 at approximately 2145 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a car v telephone pole on US Route 5 near Before Auto Dr, in West Burke, VT. Investigation revealed that the operator was traveling south on Route 5 before his vehicle left the roadway on the northbound side and struck a telephone pole. The West Burke Fire Department and Lyndon Electric also responded to the scene. Troopers observed signs of impairment on the unlicensed operator and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator refused to provide an evidentiary sample and he was charged for DUI refusal and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2023  0830 hours       

COURT: Caledonia County     

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

