Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Irvington Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest.

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspects forced entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, took the victim’s dog and property then fled the scene.

The dog, named “Deemo”, is described as a 5-week-old male American Bulldog puppy, who is brown with grey eczema patches. A dog similar to Deemo is pictured below:

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

