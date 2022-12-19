You can dream it, we can build it!

Bright Apps LLC Launching New Sustainability MIssion

We stive to be responsible corporate partners not only practicing ethical business in daily operations, ethical AI and software development but by taking action to support our global community.” — Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Apps LLC announces its continued efforts to be an ethical corporate partner. Earlier this year they announced the efforts to ensure that they are doing the most to practice ethical AI. Bright Apps is now launching its sustainability mission.

Bright Apps believes climate action is every company’s business. That’s why they have signed The Climate Pledge and joined 375+ businesses that are also prioritizing the planet. Bright Apps has committed to be part of the effort to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

“Bright Apps is already a completely remote team and has a significantly less impact on the environment. We plan to maintain that by not only monitoring our internal practices but by providing support and information to our team to support global sustainability efforts.” Greg McGregor, CEO

In addition to signing the Climate Change pledge Bright Apps has worked with Evertreen to plant 1,000 trees. Evertreen matches donor funds with global farmers to create jobs and plant trees throughout the world. The Bright Apps forest of 1,000 trees has absorbed 149,998 pounds of CO2, creating 125 hours of work for farmers in 7 counties.

Bright Apps strives to lead the industry as innovators and experts in software development and to be leaders in world change. Being a small business has never been an obstacle to the contributions they bring to the Industry and the world.

To learn more about Bright Apps sustainability effort please visit: Bright Apps Sustainability or to learn about their journey to ethical AI please visit: Bright Apps Ethical AI.

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps specializes in developing custom, end-to-end software solutions focused on the creation, integration, and operationalization of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, Blockchain, and Encryption.

Bright Apps’ technologies have successfully digitally transformed organizations of all sizes.

With decades of experience creating innovative technologies with a group of highly skilled engineers, Bright Apps can work in any discipline as well as provide graphic, IT consulting, and business development services. Bright Apps can provide expertise in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AI, Blockchain, and quantum entropy security solutions.

For more information, visit www.brightappsllc.com

About The Climate Pledge

The Climate Pledge is a commitment for businesses and organizations to take collective action on the world’s greatest crisis, and to work together to build a safe and healthy planet for future generations.

Signatories commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with Global Optimism in 2019, and became the first company to sign the pledge.

For more information, visit https://www.theclimatepledge.com/

About Evertreen

Evertreen is an organization that offers a global platform enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. As a part of our Social Responsibility Initiative, this partnership with Evertreen will help us to make a positive impact on the environment.

For more information, visit https://evertreen.com/

