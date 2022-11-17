You can dream it, we can build it!

Ethical AI and responsible AI development are Bright Apps LLC's top priorities

As leaders in the field we are iterating our approaches and methods to keep our ethics as cutting edge as our tech.” — Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethical AI and responsible AI development are Bright Apps LLC's top priorities. We believe it is essential that humans guide the creation and evolution of AI. Bright Apps LLS develops AI with the intent to do no harm - and are dedicated to monitoring the work so it follows through on that goal. Ethical AI and responsible AI development are Bright Apps LLC's top priorities.

Neither AI or humans are perfect. That starting premise is what keeps us on our toes. Bright Apps can’t rest on the success of our tech - instead - and are constantly evaluating and iterating to make a better, more ethical product.

There is no one answer for what ethical AI is. There is not a single to-do list or a reigning authority that gives a concrete answer. "To tackle this important issue, we have gone through some soul-searching as individuals, as a company, and as providers of AI algorithms across a range of industries to develop our own ethical practices to guide our work."

"As leaders in the field we are iterating our approaches and methods to keep our ethics as cutting edge as our tech." - Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC

The Bright Apps Way:

At Bright Apps, ethics conversations (and training) are a company-wide business. It is not just the engineers that steer our AI ethics - but every member of the team has a voice. This allows for a diversity of race and gender. All perspectives are important in this conversation.

An internal ethics committee spearheads our approach. This committee leads internal conversations and holds us accountable to plans and goals.

Ethics reviews are quarterly and integrated into our planning processes so that bias review is timely and actionable.

As a military contractor, they undergo extensive audits that look through financial and ethical practices. They are dedicated to being the best they can be and cooperate fully with audits to be transparent and open to improvement.

"We are transparent as we help our clients through bias audits on the algorithms and the tech we create for them. We understand that the laws and policies surrounding AI are constantly changing - as a business, we are here to help our clients along this path. We stay abreast of the changing legal landscape, so our clients are prepared and ready for what’s next."

They take pride in the security and privacy of their work, protecting their clients and the data that they use every day.

Nothing is perfect - and because of that - they are vigilant, thoughtful, and open to learning and improving.

Bright Apps is not perfect - and because of that - are vigilant, thoughtful, and open to learning and improving. This is the BrightApps way.

For more information on Bright Apps LLC and ethical AI please visit: https://brightappsllc.com/ethical-ai/

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps specializes in developing custom, end-to-end software solutions focused on the creation, integration, and operationalization of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, Blockchain, and Encryption.

Bright Apps’ technologies have successfully digitally transformed organizations of all sizes including the US Government, Fortune 500 companies as well as lesser-known startups and small companies.

With decades of experience creating innovative technologies with a group of highly skilled engineers, Bright Apps can work in any discipline as well as provide graphic, IT consulting, and business development services. Bright Apps can provide expertise in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AI, Blockchain, and quantum entropy security solutions.

For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC www.brightappsllc.com