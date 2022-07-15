If you can dream it, we can build it If you can dream it, we can build it

Bright Apps LLC Awarded Phase II Department of the Air Force SBIR Grant

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walnut Creek, CA (July 14, 2022) – Bright Apps LLC, a California-headquartered information technology company, was recently awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the Department of the Air Force in support of the US Space Force (USSF). The grant will allow Bright Apps to further develop MatchStrike™, its novel and innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) driven general-purpose matching system.

While the US Space Force will use MatchStrike™ as a core part of its next-generation Talent Operations Management Enterprise, MatchStrike™ itself is domain agnostic, capable of supporting any community of interest across disparate data sets. According to Bright Apps’ CEO, Greg McGregor, “MatchStrike’s industry-leading AI automatically uncovers complex relationships across large data sets on its own.” MatchStrike™ allows organizations of any size to tackle complex data challenges, improve their overall user experience, reduce errors, automate processes, enhance decision making, and increase operational efficiencies all while reducing costs and time to market.

The US Space Force recognized the power of MatchStrike™ and decided to fund additional Research and Development (R&D) to tailor the capability to address their unique Talent Operations Management needs. “The relatively small size of the Space Force and the incredible challenges presented by our domain necessitate a targeted approach to cultivate and secure diverse talent. Existing models of military recruitment ... [are] incompatible with our needs.” (The Guardian Ideal, 17 Sep 2022).

By leveraging MatchStrike’s™ unique set of capabilities Space Force Talent Operations Management can quickly understand the competencies, experiences, career paths, and needed career development of its Guardians within the overall context of Space Force’s workforce development plan to help find and empower the right Guardians, at the right time, aligned to its mission requirements.

About MatchStrike™

MatchStrike™ is not a monolithic system attempting to be everything to everyone. Instead, it is a highly capable, highly configurable force multiplier designed to work within existing information enterprises, alongside legacy systems, providing enhanced capabilities as part of a more unified and universal approach to information management and data discovery.

The core elements of MatchStrike are a semantic dictionary, clustering algorithms, and multiple matching algorithms leveraging Bright App’s new automated AI/ML domain specific skills taxonomy development engine. Using automatically developed domain taxonomies and their resulting word vectors, MatchStrike’s™ AI/ML feedback loop automates much of the process for data discovery, identification, and classification, greatly reducing the cumulative manpower required among information management personnel while simultaneously increasing the speed and accuracy of results.

About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps specializes in developing custom, end-to-end software solutions focused on the creation, integration, and operationalization of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, Blockchain and Encryption. Bright App’s past performance includes cutting edge development of quantum encryption and networking under a Limited Purpose Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (LP-CRADA) with US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWARSYSCOM, formerly SPAWAR) as well as the development of a loss-forgiving network protocol under a CRADA with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

Bright Apps’ technologies have successfully digitally transformed organizations of all sizes to include the US Government, Fortune 500 companies like Verizon as well as industry leaders such as Deliotte, Vesto, Moon Laboratories as well as lesser-known startups and small companies.

With decades of experience creating innovative technologies with a group of highly skilled engineers, Bright Apps can work in any discipline as well as provide graphic, IT consulting and business development services. Bright Apps can provide expertise in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AI, Blockchain and quantum entropy security solutions.

Bright Apps is excited to partner with the DoD, the US Air Force, and the US Space Force to advance artificial intelligence and machine learning by providing custom software development services under SBIR II # FA864922P0983. www.brightappsllc.com

About Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program was established by Congress in 1982 to fund research and development (R&D) by small businesses of 500 or fewer employees with the goal of providing solutions to the warfighter in a faster, more efficient manner than was presently available. Fast forward almost 50 years, and the program is reducing barriers and accelerating processes, seeding the future of the U.S. Air Force through innovation and forward-thinking technology. Learn more about the program at: https://www.afsbirsttr.af.mil/About/Program-Overview/

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the Department of the Air Force and US Space Force under SBIR II award number FA864922P0983. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of the Air Force or the US Space Force.