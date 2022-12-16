MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Genting Highlands Landslide on 16 December 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan have written condolence letters to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir respectively on the landslide in Genting Highlands on 16 December 2022. The text of the letters is appended.

The Singapore Government is closely monitoring the situation. There are three Singaporeans amongst those rescued by the Malaysian authorities. The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with the three Singaporeans. The Ministry has also reached out to those e-Registered with MFA to be in Genting Highlands.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur

Tel: +60-3-2161-6277 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +60-16-661-0400 for emergencies outside of office hours

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Johor Bahru

Tel: +60-7-226-5012 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +60-19-791-1166 for emergencies outside of office hours

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / +65 6379 8855

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 DECEMBER 2022

. . . . .

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim

16 December 2022

Dear Prime Minister Anwar,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the landslide at Genting Highlands on 16 December 2022, which has resulted in the tragic loss of lives and many injuries.

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those affected by the landslide, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured.

I would also like to thank Malaysia for the assistance rendered to Singaporeans affected by the landslide. The Singapore Civil Defence Force stands ready to assist with Malaysia’s ongoing search and rescue efforts if necessary.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim

Prime Minister

Malaysia

. . . . .

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir

16 December 2022

YB Senator Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Malaysia

Dear Datuk Seri Zambry,

I am very sorry to hear of the Genting Highlands landslide on 16 December 2022, which has resulted in several deaths and many injuries.

I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families, and thank Malaysia for supporting Singaporeans affected by the landslide.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN