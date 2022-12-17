Submit Release
22A5005610/Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile 

 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT  

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE  

 

          

 

CASE#:  22A5005610  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                                

 

STATION:  Derby                      

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881  

 

  

 

DATE/TIME:  12/8/22 @ approximately 0739 hours            

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: First Pl, Glover, VT  

 

  

 

MISSING JUVENILE:  Promise Kempton  

 

AGE:  17  

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Glover, VT  

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

 


 

*12/16/22-JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE*

 


 

On 12/8/22 at approximately 0739 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover.  The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

 


22A5005610/Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*

