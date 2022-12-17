22A5005610/Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/8/22 @ approximately 0739 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: First Pl, Glover, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Promise Kempton

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





*12/16/22-JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE*





On 12/8/22 at approximately 0739 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.