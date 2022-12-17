22A5005610/Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005610
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/8/22 @ approximately 0739 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: First Pl, Glover, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Promise Kempton
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
*12/16/22-JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE*
On 12/8/22 at approximately 0739 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Kempton's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information of Kempton's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.