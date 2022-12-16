Governor Abbott Appoints Yeager To Governor’s Broadband Development Council

TEXAS, December 16 - December 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Matthew Yeager to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2026. The Council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 and expanded by the 87th Legislature in 2021. The Council works to study and identify ways to provide internet access to underserved areas of Texas.

Matthew Yeager of Dallas County is the Assistant Superintendent of Technology for Garland ISD. He is a member of the Internet for All Coalition and the North Texas Innovation Alliance and a former member of the Governor’s Operation Connectivity. Yeager received a Bachelor of Science in Business Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.